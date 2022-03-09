Several days ago, fashionista and media personality, Toke Makinwa stepped out in a two-piece mini-set by designer Tolu Bally

Well, only recently, Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, posted some photos in the same ensemble

Internet users have shared their thoughts on which of the two fashionistas rocked the look better

Nigerian designer, Tolu Bally, is certainly up to something what with her having celebrities looking like style twins.

Just recently, Tacha stepped out in a blue and green ensemble wonderfully crafted by Bally. The caped top featured some blue and silver stones around the collar all the way down the centre of the blouse.

Fans have shared their thoughts on who rocked it better. Photo credit: @tokemakinwa, @symply_tacha

The reality star and top brand influencer paired the look with some shiny pumps.

Interestingly, a few days ago, Nigerian fashionista and media personality, Toke Makinwa, shared photos of herself in the same look.

However, she went extra with the accessories as she rocked a Bottega Veneta bag which she paired with wire shoes from the same brand.

Social media users share their thoughts

emjay_regal:

"I like Toke any day. But I give this one to Tacha. She slayed this outfit. Toke looks uncomfortable. Like the Cape wants to choke her."

phat_chyna:

"From the Hair to shoe-------Tacha."

h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y:

"T baby ni o both of dem Na T baby,Na you go come pic which one you surport."

mhizdammy:

"Tacha nailed this look."

lovy_peaches:

"Queen Tacha effortlessly slayed it."

49fiee:

"Both are beautiful but the lady in the dark background."

berrys_obsessions:

"Tacha rocked it better."

yummynomy:

"Tacha to be honest."

