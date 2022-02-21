Popular Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe got her fans talking on social media with her beautiful looks to the recently held Future awards

The movie star wore a dark green v-neck dress that looked stunning on her as she put out her figure-eight body on display

Mo Bimpe's hair game to the award show was also on point and fans can't stop talking about the newly wedded actress

Actress, Mo Bimpe is radiating in all shades of beauty as she shared her amazing looks to the recently held Future awards show in Lagos.

The wife of Adedimeji Lateef got eyes rolling after rocking a deep green v-neck dress that brought out her amazing body shapes.

The actress complimented the look with a flowing wig and decently done makeup on her pretty face.

She shared photos of the beautiful dress on her Instagram page, check it out below:

The actress also shared a video that raised pregnancy talks again after her waist trainer was noticeable in the beautiful outfit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to her stunning green dress, some of them suggested that the actress might be pregnant.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below

Gbemisorlah__:

"Mrs AdeI would have said step on us but your feet are already on our leg."

Oyebeecee:

"GREEN ME AWAY."

Eyinimofe_stiches:

"Abeg allow my little baby breath well oooo ewo ni packaging isonu anyways I love u darling."

Kifferya:

“I don’t think she’s pregnant??”

debbysizzy:

“Careful ooo baby inside Belle nko kus of dis waist trainer bayi”

oyeen__:

“And they said she’s pregnant,me I’m not sure oo with this 25 steel waist trainer…btw she’s cute.”

