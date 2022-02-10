Big Brother Naija reality star/Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim, was recently seen at an event rocking a beautiful look

The Lockdown star, in a video shared, rocked a gorgeous red slip dress with a side slit with a pair of silver pumps

A brief search through the internet shows that the dress by a Nigerian clothing brand costs N30,000

With Valentine's Day only a few days away, Nigerian celebrities are serving some major style inspirations for the fashion-conscious babe.

The BBNaija star rocked a slip dress. Photo credit: @piece_clothing

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star, Erica Nlewedim, stepped out for an event sporting a fabulous slip dress.

The flirty number designed by Nigerian brand, Pierce Clothing appears to be the perfect choice for Valentine's Day - that is, if the name is anything to go by.

According to their website, the dress dubbed 'I am all yours' is retailing for N30,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out a video of Erica sporting the dress with a pair of silver pumps below:

8 sizzling and girly Valentine's Day looks that are perfect for fashion lovers

If you're looking for excuses to dress up, look no further as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Even if you’re not a big fan of "Lover's Day", February 14 is a great time to celebrate all your loved ones, and the perfect excuse to look fabulous.

Rather than scrambling to put together an ensemble a few hours before Valentine’s Day date night though, you might as well plan ahead to save yourself some stress.

Lucky for you, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight stylish Valentine's Day outfits just for you.

What I ordered: Designer speaks out, says clients gave wrong measurements

Aderonke Enoabasi popularly known as Rhonkefella, recently put up a post reacting to a now-viral video of a client who ordered a two-piece ensemble and ended with an oversized outfit.

In a video shared on Tiktok, the client identified as Oyin Kemi, shared a clip of the green outfit she had ordered and then another clip of the oversized outfit she received.

Although a brief search through Kemi's Tiktok shows that the video is no longer up, Rhonkefella came across the video and reshared it on her page as she spoke out about what happened.

Source: Legit.ng