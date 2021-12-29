December 26, 2021, marked the birthday of popular Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, and the movie star celebrated on social media with style.

Anyone familiar with the King Of Boys star on social media knows she has a penchant for classy and modest looks.

For her birthday, she came through with gorgeousness!

The actress recently turned a year older. Photo credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

As with many other celebrities, the actress did a themed photoshoot in which she slayed in different beautiful adire outfits.

While she rocked a dress in one look, she went edgy with the other two outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

Look 1

The ivory beauty rocked a pink and green off-the-shoulder adire maxi dress. She paired the look with some chunky pieces of jewellery and wore her hair in an updo.

Look 2

She rocked a multicoloured adire long top which she paired with some wide-legged purple pants. For this look, she let her curls down and brought a cheerful vibe to the shoot.

Look 3

For her other look, she rocked a multicoloured tiered dress with a lace mono sleeve. She paired the look with some simple white strappy sandals.

Actress Awoyemi Bukola marks birthday

For many people, birthdays are special and this explains why a lot of people often ensure they mark it in style. Actress Awoyemi Bukola is no different.

The popular Yoruba movie star turned a year older on Sunday, December 19, and took to her Instagram page of 1.1 million followers to celebrate.

The beautiful ebony star rocked three gorgeous outfits for her birthday photoshoot and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at them.

Actress Seun Osigbesan twins with daughter

For many mothers, sharing a beautiful bond with their children is something they strive for as the perks of having this are many - including rocking matching outfits that would leave people in awe.

Popular Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday with some adorable photos shared on social media.

Osigbesan, known for her role as Jennifer in the African Magic series, The Johnsons, made sure her daughter's birthday was a colourful one to remember as the duo had a heart-melting photoshoot to mark the day.

Source: Legit.ng