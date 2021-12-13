A man has gone viral on social media after photos of his interesting style to a wedding surfaced on the internet.

The beautiful thing about fashion is that it allows people to explore their creative imagination, rather than just replicate designs originally done by others.

Photos of the man's style have sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @thetattleroomng

However, there is a thin line between getting it right and wrong, as what looks good on paper may not necessarily be the same once brought to life.

Photos of a man dressed in a lilac outfit with a purple cap have given many people reasons to talk. While the upper part of his outfit looks conventional, the cinching around his waistline with what appears to be a mini jacket/corset-like feature has turned heads.

See post below:

Netizens are not loving this look

Although the wearer posed with the confidence of a thousand men, social media users weren't quite buying the look.

When asked if this was a hit or miss, here is what people had to say:

8_of_9:

"This is nice, created exclusively for men with flat tummy...he should make this in black, have a proper photoshoot too, let's see."

maureen_tessy_:

"Because nobe Ebuka wear am,all of una dey shout miss miss shm."

molara_sho:

"Misssss , when no be house of shaolin or taichi e dey go."

kiki__famous:

"If na Ebuka where am una go like am o."

temmyadunni:

"I don't understand what's going on."

fortunista_by_ivy:

"He for wear waist trimmer make the waistline get shape."

zakhaiibrahim:

"Am embarrassed for his girlfriend."

osegie_ehi_precious:

"Wetin the tailor 1 prove."

pearlsosaze:

"Weytin concern agbada concern corset?"

meetmareyah:

"Shey en go fit chop party jollof rice like this abi e go unbutton first??"

omah_licha_nwa:

"Which kin nonsense be this."

Source: Legit.ng