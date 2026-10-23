Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57, with his family announcing his passing following a brief illness

The actor's family shared the heartbreaking news on his official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, asking for prayers, love, and understanding.

Duru leaves behind his wife, Adokiye, and their children, as well as a career spanning decades.

Nollywood has lost one of its familiar faces following the death of veteran actor Francis Duru at the age of 57.

The actor's family announced his passing on his official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, October 23, stating that he died after a brief illness.

In their message, his family expressed their grief and appealed for understanding as they mourned their loss.

Francis Duru's family says he died after a brief illness. Photo: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru's family announces his death

The family's statement read:

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness.”

They also thanked those who had offered support, adding: “We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Duru's passing comes months after he addressed online rumours about his health in June.

At the time, the actor dismissed footage circulating online that allegedly showed him in a frail condition, describing it as “fabricated and malicious”.

Francis Duru leaves behind a lasting Nollywood legacy

Born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State, Duru later moved to Nigeria to pursue his education.

He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1996.

The actor entered the Nigerian film industry in 1989 with Missing Mark, but his breakthrough came in 1995 when he played Ahanna in Amaka Igwe's acclaimed film Rattlesnake.

Throughout his career, Duru received several honours, including the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) award at the 2020 Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in Mboputa.

He married his wife, Adokiye, in 2003, and they had four children together. The family also endured the painful loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in August 2024.

Read Francis Duru's statement about his death here:

Francis Duru lost his son, Ifeanyi, two years ago. Photo: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities. Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng