Veteran actor Prince Jide Kosoko spoke about Toyin Abraham's acting career on the Africa A-List podcast

Kosoko described Toyin Abraham as a versatile actress while making a striking observation about her earlier roles

Fans have been reacting to Kosoko's comments, with many sharing their own opinions about the actress's growth

Prince Jide Kosoko has publicly celebrated Toyin Abraham's acting abilities, calling her one of the industry's most versatile performers, though his comments came with a notable caveat that has fans talking.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Africa A-List podcast, which premiered on Saturday, 17 October, Kosoko described Abraham as "a very good actor who can embody any role she is given."

Jide Kosoko claims Toyin Abraham was better before money set in. Credit: IG/africanalist/toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Drawing on his decades of experience in the Nollywood industry, the seasoned actor also characterised her as "very stubborn" on set, a quality he framed as a sign of her deep passion for the craft.

Kosoko's take on Abraham's earlier career

However, it was one particular remark from Kosoko that sparked the most conversation. The veteran suggested that Abraham's earlier acting work was even more impressive than some of her more recent projects, saying she was a "better actress before money set in." He was quick to balance the comment, noting that she remains "generally very good at her craft."

Toyin Abraham is one of Nollywood's most bankable stars, known for box office hits and a string of critically recognised performances. Kosoko's nuanced praise, both a compliment and a gentle critique, has stirred debate among fans about the impact of celebrity, wealth, and personal growth on artistic output.

Jide Kosoko's comment about Toyin Abraham's acting career sparks reactions. Credit: IG/jidekosoko

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jide Kosoko shared why Funke Akindele makes him nervous on set.

The video of Jide Kosoko speaking about Toyin Abraham's acting prowess is below:

Reactions to Jide Kosoko's comments

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans on Instagram below:

@comfolai_:

"I swear Toyin Aimakhu ya werey ninu acting pass Toyin Abraham walai. I personally think it's growth and marriage plus other reasons makes slow down but overall Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi Na goat!!!! 🐐 As in MALU nla"

@i_am_oluwabori:

"When you are growing too you know somethings go just drop naturally especially when you're closer to God more 👏👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍I love her though I wish to see her one day 💕"

@wunmi_ogundeji:

"Growth and marriage happened. Toyin aimakhu ke! No go there😂"

@omogetosbal:

"He's right, I also prefer the old Toyin"

@official_shadeyy:

"Awwwn world best for a reason @toyin_abraham love you to the moon and back"

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng