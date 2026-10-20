Rita Edochie fired a pointed dig at Judy Austin on social media following Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold's viral yacht birthday clip

The actress referenced a possible break-up between Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, hinting that 'God giveth and taketh'

Yul Edochie publicly celebrated Lizzy Gold's birthday, calling her the 'Ghen Ghen Queen' as the two danced together at her all-white party

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has stirred fresh controversy online with a lengthy social media post appearing to take aim at Judy Austin, coming just as Yul Edochie and actress Lizzy Gold set the internet ablaze with their viral yacht birthday appearance.

Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold’s yacht moment sparks reaction from Rita Edochie. Credit: @lizzygold, @ritaedochie, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The post, shared on Rita's social media page, was loaded with pointed observations about permanence, loyalty and life's reversals, widely read by followers as a direct swipe at Judy Austin, the actress Yul Edochie took as a second wife and who became a source of significant public tension within the Edochie family.

Rita Edochie throws shade

Without calling any names directly, Rita's message was far from subtle. She wrote that some people once believed that claiming another woman's place was the ultimate victory, only to discover that no position is guaranteed forever.

She also referenced the Itsekiri people and sent praise to "every Warri girl whom God is using to pay evil doers in their own coins," urging them to keep helping the Edochies recover what she called "our great son that entered into the arms of a very pitiful and promiscuous Delilah."

In her words:

"What about your babe? Yes o, God giveth, and taketh. Even the new bride has now confirmed it: God giveth, and He still taketh away! Oh, what a beautiful way for life to teach a lesson without opening a textbook! Some people once believed that taking another woman's place was the ultimate victory. They forgot that being chosen today doesn't come with a lifetime guarantee. Now, the plot is thickening, the cast is changing, and the audience is watching."

She added: "Life is indeed a movie. The irony is that some people only understand the script when they become the characters."

Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold's yacht celebration

Rita's post came on the heels of a wave of attention surrounding Yul Edochie and actress Lizzy Gold.

Around 16 to 18 October 2026, Lizzy Gold marked her birthday with an all-white yacht party, and Yul Edochie publicly celebrated her with a glowing tribute, describing her as the "Ghen Ghen Queen" and a hardworking go-getter.

Rita Edochie sparks speculation with fresh remarks after Yul and Lizzy Gold’s yacht moment. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

A video of the two dancing closely at the party spread rapidly across social media, reigniting speculation about the state of Yul's marriage to Judy Austin.

Online commentators also pointed to the pair's chemistry in their film My Star, which included a kissing scene, as well as previous public appearances together, as further fuel for the rumour mill.

The combination of Yul's effusive tribute, the viral dance footage and Rita Edochie's cryptic post proved to be a potent mix, keeping the family firmly in the headlines.

See the viral video of Rita Edochie throwing shade online:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng