President Bola Tinubu approved 18-month tenure extensions for the heads of two major federal security agencies

The approval followed a recommendation by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over concerns about a succession gap in both services

Tinubu commended both officials for reforms recorded under their leadership and urged them to build on those gains

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved 18-month tenure extensions for the heads of the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service, a statement from the presidency confirmed on October 19, 2026.

Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, and Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, are both beneficiaries of the presidential approval.

Tinubu approves 18-month tenure extensions for the heads of the Correctional Service and Immigration Service. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said that with the extension, Nwakuche's tenure will now run until May 26, 2028, while Nandap's will end on June 30, 2028.

Onanuga made this known in a statement issued on Monday, October 19, 2026, via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

Why the extensions were approved

The decision followed a recommendation by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who flagged a succession gap in both agencies.

According to the presidency, the extensions are intended to give the relevant boards adequate time to identify and appoint suitable successors without disrupting operations in either service.

President Tinubu praised both officials for the progress made under their respective leaderships and directed them to consolidate the reforms already initiated within their agencies.

Background on both appointments

President Tinubu first nominated Nwakuche as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service in December 2024. The Senate confirmed him in March 2025.

Nandap's appointment came earlier. Tinubu nominated her as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service on February 21, 2024, and the Senate confirmed her on March 1, 2024, making her one of the earlier senior security appointments of the current administration.

8 lawmakers who resigned from APC meet Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that eight Zamfara state lawmakers who resigned from the ruling APC weeks ago held a meeting with Tinubu.

The lawmakers were brought to the President by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and a House of Representatives member.

Reports had suggested the eight legislators were about to defect to the ADC before the meeting took place.

Source: Legit.ng