Nigerian billionaire King Ochacho claimed American rap mogul Jay-Z reached out to collaborate with his 13-year-old son, Ice King

Ochacho also spoke about Afrobeats star Davido, saying the singer predicted Ice King's rise two years ago

The claims surfaced online on October 14, 2026, the same day Ice King dropped his debut album, The Future

Nigerian real estate billionaire King Ochacho has stirred up a storm on social media after claiming he turned down a collaboration request from American rap icon Jay-Z on behalf of his teenage son, Ice King.

In a video that circulated on X and Instagram on October 14, 2026, King Ochacho made the striking assertion while heaping praise on his son.

King Ochacho praises Davido for predicting the musical success of his 13-year-old son, Ice King. Photo: king_mo_adah/jayz/davido

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho said:

"Jay-Z called me. He wanted to have a collab with my son. And I turned him down. I turned Jay-Z down," he said, using the kind of bold, declarative language that quickly caught people's attention online.

The billionaire businessman, who recently gifted Peller and Jarvis a N400m mansion in Abuja, also brought Afrobeats heavyweight Davido into the conversation, crediting the singer with prophesying Ice King's rise to stardom.

"Davido is an apostle of God Almighty. He sees tomorrow. He told me about tomorrow, and tomorrow has come to pass," Ochacho said, noting that Davido made the prediction two years prior, telling him his son "is going to be the future of Afrobeat."

Ice King drops debut album

The video dropped on the same day Ice King, whose full name is Shedrack Mohammed Adah, released his debut album titled The Future.

Born on August 6, 2013, the 13-year-old is the son of Benue state-born businessman Mohammed Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho.

His father has already pledged $1 million towards promoting the album, underlining the considerable financial muscle behind the young artist's career launch.

Davido's support for Ice King is not new. The Afrobeats star publicly co-signed the youngster as far back as 2021, and King Ochacho has previously spoken about a London meeting in which Davido foresaw the boy's potential.

Watch King Ochacho speak about Jay-Z, Davido and his son Ice King in the X video below:

Nigerians react to King Ochacho's claim about Jay-Z

The bold claims did not go unnoticed online, and reactions were a mix of disbelief and amusement.

@cay_stv wrote:

"Jay-Z called you keh? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@DeSwiss_1 said:

"When anyone starts with can I tell you the 'Truth' anything else that comes out from their mouths take it with a pinch of salt 🧂 But I wish the young man well. Make he father allow people love that boy naturally at this point he's doing too much. If you rush it, you will finish it too quickly"

@LMT95446246 reacted:

"You turned JayZ down keh. You mean you turn oga patapata of Roc nation down. Driver please drop me at this bus stop"

@danielpens66 commented:

"You can't force music on people because everyone has their own taste and preferences. Let your son prove to the world that his music is worth streaming before you start claiming he's the biggest. Let the audience decide based on the numbers and the impact of his music, not just your personal opinion."

@Redpillng added:

"These guys have money so whatever they are smoking most be the real deal."

Teenage singer Ice King releases his debut album as billionaire father King Ochacho shares claims about Jay-Z and Davido. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims linked to his wealth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

He said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng