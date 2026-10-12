Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo shared a video of herself linking up with Obanla Lizzy in China on Monday, October 12 , 2026

The reunion came at a charged moment, as Lizzy Anjorin made fresh allegations involving Iyabo Ojo and a popular gossip blog

Fans flooded the comments with subtle shades and loaded reactions after spotting the unlikely hangout video

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo is currently in China, and she made sure her followers knew she was not alone.

On Monday, 12 October 2026, Iyabo posted a video showing herself celebrating with Obanla Lizzy, a woman widely known as actress Lizzy Anjorin's former godmother. The two were seen drinking together, with Iyabo captioning the moment:

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo shares fun moments from China. Credit: iyaboojofespris/obanlalizzy

Source: Instagram

"Enjoying life with my one and only mama @obanlalizzy in china 🇨🇳."

Lizzy Anjorin's fresh allegations

The timing of the video added an extra layer of intrigue given what was unfolding online around the same time. Lizzy Anjorin had come under pressure following public accusations from Fola Tinubu, the ex-wife of Lizzy's husband, who alleged bullying, emotional abuse, and threats to her life.

Rather than responding to those specific claims, Lizzy took to Instagram on the same day to make a fresh allegation of her own, this time involving Iyabo Ojo and popular gossip blog Gistlover. She also used the post to address questions about her finances, claiming she had purchased different versions of the Range Rover Evoque in both 2012 and 2014, followed by another vehicle in 2018.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's recent video with Obanla Lizzy in China. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

A video of Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Obanla in China is below:

Reactions to Iyabo and Obanla's China meetup

The sight of Iyabo and Obanla Lizzy together was enough to set the Instagram section alight, with fans reading deeply into the reunion. Here is what some of them had to say:

@ajokeola12356 wrote:

"See goodwill, reconciliation...not Lizzy. She will not replace friction with associations that will bring money. I am sure Iyabo is getting tips from Mme Obanla."

@thejpdiariescanada reacted: "Only one Queen Mother. Keep pressing their necks Queen"

@officialbumsy commented:

"100 billion lawsuit loading"

@stellankechii said:

"Them go cry tire today 😂😂😂😂 Ring light loading. Mama make una enjoy una self jo"

@eniahgrace_ wrote:

"Lizzy no go breathe well after seeing this video"

Lizzy Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo's old clip resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud. In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, asking what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng