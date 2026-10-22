Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, paid a visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday

The Sultan held private discussions with the president, with no official statement released on what was discussed

Speaking after the meeting, the Sultan called on politicians to run peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, on Thursday paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the two leaders held a private meeting.

A video released by the president's media office showed the Sultan being ushered into the Villa by aides before proceeding into closed-door discussions with Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu hosts Sultan of Sokoto in Abuja Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

As of the time of filing this report, the presidential media team had not released any official communication detailing the purpose of the visit or what was discussed between the two men.

Sultan's message after the meeting

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Sultan focused his remarks on the political climate ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging politicians to conduct themselves peacefully during campaigns.

The Sultan said:

"We need peaceful campaigns, and we pray to the Almighty Allah to grant us peace and stability in the country as we go into the election. We pray that the Almighty give us the best that we deserve in this country."

The visit comes at a politically charged period in Nigeria, with parties already mobilising ahead of the 2027 polls. The Sultan's call for restraint among political actors reflects growing concern at the highest levels of traditional leadership over the tone of early campaign activities across the country.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Sultan of Sokoto's stepmother dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu visited the Sultan of Sokoto to condole with him over the death of his stepmother, Hajiya Nana Asma'u

Hajiya Nana Asma'u, who died last Tuesday, was 100 years old at the time of her passing

Governor Aliyu also paid condolence visits to several other bereaved families across Sokoto metropolis

Source: Legit.ng