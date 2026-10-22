Breaking: Tinubu Meets Sultan of Sokoto, Video Trends
- Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, paid a visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday
- The Sultan held private discussions with the president, with no official statement released on what was discussed
- Speaking after the meeting, the Sultan called on politicians to run peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections
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The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, on Thursday paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the two leaders held a private meeting.
A video released by the president's media office showed the Sultan being ushered into the Villa by aides before proceeding into closed-door discussions with Tinubu.
As of the time of filing this report, the presidential media team had not released any official communication detailing the purpose of the visit or what was discussed between the two men.
Sultan's message after the meeting
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Sultan focused his remarks on the political climate ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging politicians to conduct themselves peacefully during campaigns.
The Sultan said:
"We need peaceful campaigns, and we pray to the Almighty Allah to grant us peace and stability in the country as we go into the election. We pray that the Almighty give us the best that we deserve in this country."
The visit comes at a politically charged period in Nigeria, with parties already mobilising ahead of the 2027 polls. The Sultan's call for restraint among political actors reflects growing concern at the highest levels of traditional leadership over the tone of early campaign activities across the country.
See the video of the moment on X here:
Sultan of Sokoto's stepmother dies
Legit.ng earlier reported that Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu visited the Sultan of Sokoto to condole with him over the death of his stepmother, Hajiya Nana Asma'u
Hajiya Nana Asma'u, who died last Tuesday, was 100 years old at the time of her passing
Governor Aliyu also paid condolence visits to several other bereaved families across Sokoto metropolis
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng