Nigerian singer Davido has arrived in Nigeria ahead of rapper Zlatan Ibile’s wedding ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, in Lagos

A viral video showed the singer alighting from his private jet in an unusual outfit before excitedly jumping on a man

Davido had earlier displayed bundles of dollar bills on Instagram, hinting at his plans to celebrate his close friend’s big day

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has arrived in Nigeria ahead of the much-anticipated wedding of his colleague and close friend, Zlatan Ibile.

The singer’s arrival has drawn attention after a video showing him stepping out of his private jet surfaced online.

In the clip, the singer appeared excited as he alighted from the aircraft, dressed in an unusual outfit that stood out in the footage.

Davido landed in Nigeria ahead of Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Photos: @zlatanibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

But his dressing was not the only detail that caught attention. The singer was also seen jumping excitedly on a man whose identity was not established in the supplied report.

Davido arrives ahead of Zlatan’s wedding.

Zlatan is set to marry his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, in a grand wedding ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The couple, who share two sons, Toluwalase and Benaiah, previously held a private civil wedding before announcing plans for their larger celebration.

Davido’s arrival comes after he publicly showed support for the rapper ahead of the ceremony.

As Legit.ng previously reported, Davido shared a photo of bundles of dollar bills on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 21.

The singer accompanied the image with the caption: “Heavy weekend for my bestie @zlatanibile/IG”.

Watch the video of Davido's arrival here:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AdeolaAwokoya stated:

"He trusted him so well to catch him but David don’t ever try that again! Shofepamini"

@Delcan16 noted:

"Make Davido sha no go link up with person wey go put am for scandals again after Zlatan wedding"

@Djfanes shared:

"Davido and his cousins arrive in Lagos ahead of singer Zlatan's wedding"

Davido is one of the numerous celebrities expected at Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng