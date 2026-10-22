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Davido Arrives in Nigeria for Zlatan’s Wedding, His Outfit, Airport Moment Get Attention
Celebrities

Davido Arrives in Nigeria for Zlatan’s Wedding, His Outfit, Airport Moment Get Attention

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Nigerian singer Davido has arrived in Nigeria ahead of rapper Zlatan Ibile’s wedding ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, in Lagos
  • A viral video showed the singer alighting from his private jet in an unusual outfit before excitedly jumping on a man
  • Davido had earlier displayed bundles of dollar bills on Instagram, hinting at his plans to celebrate his close friend’s big day

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Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has arrived in Nigeria ahead of the much-anticipated wedding of his colleague and close friend, Zlatan Ibile.

The singer’s arrival has drawn attention after a video showing him stepping out of his private jet surfaced online.

In the clip, the singer appeared excited as he alighted from the aircraft, dressed in an unusual outfit that stood out in the footage.

Davido, Zlatan Ibile, wedding. marriage
Davido landed in Nigeria ahead of Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Photos: @zlatanibile/IG.
Source: Instagram

But his dressing was not the only detail that caught attention. The singer was also seen jumping excitedly on a man whose identity was not established in the supplied report.

Read also

Davido shows off wads of Dollars he plans to spray at Zlatan Ibile’s wedding, photo trends

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Davido arrives ahead of Zlatan’s wedding.

Zlatan is set to marry his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, in a grand wedding ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The couple, who share two sons, Toluwalase and Benaiah, previously held a private civil wedding before announcing plans for their larger celebration.

Davido’s arrival comes after he publicly showed support for the rapper ahead of the ceremony.

As Legit.ng previously reported, Davido shared a photo of bundles of dollar bills on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 21.

The singer accompanied the image with the caption: “Heavy weekend for my bestie @zlatanibile/IG”.

Watch the video of Davido's arrival here:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AdeolaAwokoya stated:

"He trusted him so well to catch him but David don’t ever try that again! Shofepamini"

@Delcan16 noted:

Read also

“Me and Mommy miss you”: Davido remembers late son Ifeanyi on his 7th posthumous birthday

"Make Davido sha no go link up with person wey go put am for scandals again after Zlatan wedding"

@Djfanes shared:

"Davido and his cousins arrive in Lagos ahead of singer Zlatan's wedding"
Davido, Zlatan Ibile, wedding
Davido is one of the numerous celebrities expected at Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Photos: @davido/IG.
Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
DavidoNigerian Celebrity GistsWeddings
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