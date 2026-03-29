Nollywood actress Annie Idibia recently shared a heartwarming moment involving her first daughter, Isabel

The movie star revealed she was caught completely off guard by her child’s gesture

Annie, who recently graced an event, opened up on the sweet surprise she got from Isabel, which caught the attention of many

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia has expressed her joy after being surprised by her first daughter with legendary singer 2Baba, Isabel Idibia.

The mother of two revealed that she was left in awe when Isabel unexpectedly showed up at her event.

Annie Idibia opens up about daughter Isabel’s surprising move Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Annie explained that she had left her daughter at home, and Isabel gave no hint that she planned to attend.

Sharing her excitement, Annie described the moment as a sweet gesture that touched her deeply. She wrote:

“My daughter @isabelidibiaa came to surprise me. I was so excited; I left her at home, and she said nothing. When I count my blessings, I count my girls triple times and more.”

The actress, who is known for her close bond with her children, emphasised how much her daughters mean to her, noting that their love and support remain her greatest source of strength.

This heartfelt moment between Annie and Isabel has warmed fans, highlighting the strong mother-daughter connection that continues to inspire many.

See a screenshot of her video below:

Annie Idibia discloses how Isabel left her speechless Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isabella Idibia, the first daughter of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her estranged husband 2baba honoured the actress on Mother's Day.

Isabella described Annie as the best mother a daughter could ever have. The young champ wished her mum a happy Mother's Day and expressed her eternal love for her

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum a girl could ever ask for. I love you unconditionally, mama @annieidibia1.”

This heartfelt Mother's Day post came during her parents' divorce process and her father's new affair with Edo legislator Natasha Osawaru.

Legit.ng reported that when Isabella turned 14 in December, Annie reflected on the day she gave birth to her, revealing that when she first peered into her daughter's eyes, she saw magic.

She added that as she held her daughter, her heart beamed, and she felt an unusual affection. Annie was proud of her mini-me, praising her for being fearless, motivated, intelligent, talented, loving, compassionate, and good-hearted. She expressed her love for her by referring to her as 'her' twin and best friend.

Also, Annie was a pleased mother in May last year when her daughter Isabella became Nigeria's youngest adolescent YouTuber.

Annie congratulated her daughter on her newest achievement, noting that Isabella had told her not to advertise or promote her YouTube profile because she wanted to get subscribers on her own and did not want Annie to push for them for her.

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state assembly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, 2baba attracted attention from many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

After announcing his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, he was accused of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the Nigerian music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng