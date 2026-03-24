Billionaire Blord reacts to a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit filed by VeryDarkMan’s lawyer

The legal dispute stems from alleged comments Blord made about the musician

Blord hinted at a strong counter-response as the case heads to court

Billionaire Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has responded to a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit filed against him by Abubakar Marshall, the lawyer representing musician VeryDarkMan.

Blord faces court drama as Verydarkman’s lawyer hits him with N1 billion lawsuit Credit: @blordofficial, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram story, Blord wrote:

"1 BILLION FOR DAMAGES? How much your client pay the SAN HE DEFAMED? THIS MARSHAL BOY NOR JUST WISE AT ALL, MAKE UNA FILE LAWSUIT THE WAY I GO TAKE REPLY WITH 15 LAWSUITE, U GO NEED OTHER LAWYERS TO HELP YOU."

The lawsuit was initiated after Blord allegedly referred to VeryDarkMan as an “ex-convict,” a claim the musician’s legal team says is false and defamatory.

Marshall Abubakar, acting on behalf of VeryDarkMan, filed the suit in court, seeking ₦1 billion in damages.

See Blord’s post below:

Blord responds as court battle with Verydarkman's lawyer escalates. Credit: @mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Legt.ng earlier reported that the cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejirika unveiled a billboard featuring the face of activist and social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely recognised as VeryDarkMan.

The billboard was designed to promote Blord’s newly launched Ratel Pay app, which allows users to purchase gift cards and pay bills.

The image shows VeryDarkMan holding a phone beside the app’s branding, which has drawn public attention and sparked online debates as many observers questioned whether the the image had been authorised for such marketing use.

Blord shared a video of the billboard on his Instagram page, presenting it as a celebratory moment and describing VeryDarkMan as his ambassador.

"MY AMBASSADOR ON THE BILLBOARD FOR THE FIRST TIME !!! SO CUTE , OGENE VIDEO COMING SOON"

The post quickly attracted reactions online, but what surprised people on social media was VeryDarkMan’s response.

VeryDarkMan replies to Blord's app promotion

Rather than condemning the move, VDM, the Ratel President, acknowledged the publicity as beneficial to his personal brand, explaining that the exposure gave him wider recognition and indirectly promoted his own work.

He expressed gratitude for the visibility, framing the billboard as an unexpected advantage rather than a violation.

"Thank you for promoting my face and the brand ratels……I am greatful."

The relationship between Blord and VerDarkMan

The reaction was notable given the history between the two figures.

Their feud dates back to 2024 when VeryDarkMan accused Blord of fraudulent cryptocurrency practices. The dispute escalated further in early 2026 during trademark disagreements over the “Ratel” name.

These clashes created a tense relationship that often played out publicly, making VeryDarkMan’s acceptance of the billboard campaign a surprising turn in their ongoing saga.

However, Blord has previously characterised the controversies surrounding him and VeryDarkMan as deliberate strategies to generate attention for his ventures.

Blord discloses staff salaries at his company

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord disclosed that entry-level employees at his Blord Group earn a minimum of ₦250,000 monthly.

Salaries scale up based on years of working with the company, reaching ₦400,000 after three years and ₦500,000 after four years.

According to him, the company disbursed ₦1.1 billion in salaries across 2025, paying out ₦90 million monthly to cover its workforce.

Source: Legit.ng