Cubana Chiefpriest has thrown shade at his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, during his wife’s birthday party

The businessman’s wife marked her birthday with a celebration where he spoke about the pressure on their union

Fans later shared their observations about his marriage and dished out advice on his lifestyle

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has jabbed his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, while marking his wife’s birthday.

The businessman staged a party to celebrate his wife’s new age and delivered a speech about his marriage during the event.

Fans react to Cubana Cheifpriest's video shading Hellen Ati during wife's birthday party.. Photo credit@hellenati/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to him, those wishing for his marriage to crash would be disappointed, as it would not happen.

He stated that his marriage would never spoil and that he and his wife would remain together for a very long time.

Sharing more, CP, as he is fondly called, added that there has been a lot of pressure on him since he got married to his wife. He explained that if his home was not in good shape, he would not be able to make money outside, stressing that he has a wonderful home.

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on Obi Cubana’s influence

In the recording, Cubana Chiefpriest thanked his boss, Obi Cubana, for influencing a positive change in his character. He revealed that when his wife went to give birth to their son, Donald, she called him, and he responded rudely, but Obi Cubana corrected him and taught him how to respect his wife.

Cubana Cheifpriest trends amid call out by allagd baby mama. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He appreciated his former boss for the lesson and went on to praise his wife.

Recall that Hellen Ati has repeatedly called out Cubana Chiefpriest online over their alleged son, accusing him of failing in his responsibilities as a father.

She recently dragged his wife into the feud and shared claims about the businesswoman before she got married.

Here is the Instagram video of Cubana Chiefpriest below:

Fans react to video of Cubana Chefpriest

Fans were divided after hearing what Cubana Cheipriest said about his wife, Some people dragged him while other agreed with him and praised him for associating with his former boss, Obi Cubana. Here are comments below:

@rose_teekay stated:

"Instead of this long speech how about you stop cheating and embarrassing your lovely wife . Actions speak louder than words."

@beesluv commented:

"Helen cleaning her ringlight He go come live dis evening latest tomorrow morning."

@ cherrys_world1 reacted:

"Helen is setting her ring light."

@greatzbeauty_ltd shared:

"Who you associate with has a lot of role to play in your life . Obi Cubana transformed everything about Chief priest, down to his mentality."

@mhiriam_ wrote:

"lol a married man? And his wife is there smiling sheepishly to the public display of continuous embarrassment? It is well."

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng had reported that alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, had opened up about the money she got from self acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng