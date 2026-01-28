Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing reacted to a viral video of her at BBNaija winner Imisi’s birthday party

In the controversial footage, the actress was seen asking the reality TV star about strained family ties

The filmmaker described her intentions as misunderstood and expressed regret for offending anyone

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has issued a heartfelt apology to BBNaija Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, following a controversial moment at her birthday party that drew heavy criticism online.

The backlash came after Nkechi asked Imisi about her strained relationship with her mother during the celebration, a question many deemed inappropriate for the occasion.

Nkechi Blessing finally speaks out after birthday party drama with Imisi. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday, @imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, Nkechi insisted her intentions were misunderstood and expressed deep regret.

“I sincerely want to apologise to anybody who got offended with the question I asked Imisi some couple of hours ago at her party. I don’t want to trend for the wrong reasons this year,” Nkechi said.

Acknowledging that her question may have appeared insensitive, the actress asked the public for forgiveness and stressed that she was not seeking attention or trying to embarrass Imisi.

“If you found my question offensive, I am truly sorry. Please find a place in your heart to forgive me. To everyone dragging me, fighting me, or abusing me, I’m sorry. It was not intentional at all,” she added.

Nkechi explained that she had remained silent while the story circulated online to avoid escalating the situation, noting that those familiar with her background and close relationship with her late mother would understand her perspective.

She also revealed that she had privately apologised to Imisi at the party, and that the BBNaija star eventually calmed down.

While the apology has softened some opinions, others remain critical, arguing that the timing of the question was inappropriate, regardless of intent.

Watch her video below:

Nkechi Blessing trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@trenda4naija said:

"Omo, Nkechi Blessing don do the correct thing . To ask sensitive question about person mama on birthday na heavy move. Apology dey show say she sabi respect boundaries and care for Imisi plus fans. Mistake happen, but correction na the real show of class."

@Grey37631292 said:

"Before opening your mouth to say anything always read the room always check things around you before saying anything. You can’t just say things just like that and come out later to apologize."

@adejare_stephen said:

"Nkechi Blessing. It takes maturity and a good heart to acknowledge a mistake and apologize publicly. We her fans appreciate the humility and courage you’ve shown. Everyone makes mistakes, and this step shows growth. Wishing peace, love, and better understanding going forward ."

@oged_e said:

"Make celebrity dey do like paparazzi Smh obviously she wanted to trend."

