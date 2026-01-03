Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate was caught off guard during a live performance by actress Wumi Toriola

A viral video showed his unguarded reaction to the movie star's energetic dance on stage while he performed

The lively footage caught the attention of many online, as they shared their takes on the celebrities

A video that has now gone viral shows Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate visibly flustered as popular actress Wumi Toriola displayed her dance moves on stage.

The memorable moment happened during the New Year Dance event at Balmoral, Sheraton, where K1 De Ultimate, the Fuji maestro, was seen showering praises on Wumi Toriola as she stepped up to spray money.

Fans can’t stop talking about K1 De Ultimate’s reaction to Wumi Toriola. Credit: @k1deultimate, @wumitoriola

In the clip, Wumi Toriola—clearly enjoying the moment—danced provocatively, turning around in a way that caught the legendary musician off guard.

At one point, K1 appeared so captivated by her moves that he moved closer to get a better look.

During the performance, K1 reportedly exclaimed, “My eyes are pushing me,” while using his hands to shield himself from watching her closely.

The video has since sparked reactions online, with fans expressing amusement at K1 De Ultimate’s candid and unguarded response to the actress’s performance.

Watch the video below:

Wumi Toriola, K1 trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oshogold_official said:

"I guess Wunmi decided to enjoy her life on ⚡️ recently and she updated her wardrobe too.. LIFE no really hard like that my sister."

tee_girlie said:

"Wunmi nah joy giver😂."

abolaji250 said:

"Ashewo agbalagba ni wasiu😂😂😂."

hargboh_yankyy said:

"Wunmi and u know say dis man no dey play😂."

strongladyt123

"My eyes is pushing me baba werey 😂😂😂😂😂."

lollybaby_1986 said:

"Wunmi won use her yansh damage baba oni baba eyes😝😝😝😂😂😂😂."

itsjust_angeljah said:

"Awujale of Fuji music, with great vibes 👏."

helencouture_official said:

"When they become pregnant now they will be blaming K1 for rejecting the child…, this is how it starts ooooo🙄🙄🙄 ijo radarada 🙄🙄."

djgavpop

"Wunmi ma ruku mo nau 😂😂😂😂 we no wan hear nigbati oooooo😂 obalola e gboju n be 😮."

lobitoshittu said:

"Happy New Year 🎆 May everything you may have lost be restored, every prayer you have offered be answered, and every fear be taken away. May this new year favor you in ways beyond your imagination. May God bless and keep you always. 🙏✨."

oluwaseunakeemkhalid said:

"U see now, if baba knack her and get pregnant now , she will come out later sey he do his responsibility.. na them dey call this man attention with this big Yash and hips .."

demmy_vibes said:

"You go see wetin you dey find 😂."

hadeezah_bukola01 said:

"Eyes werey woh loun push yin😹😹😹."

Wumi Toriola delivers a performance that moved K1 De Ultimate. Credit: @k1deultimate

