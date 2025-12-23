PalmPay’s Travel Carnival is Here: Pack Your Bags and Get Ready For an Adventure

As festivities light up the atmosphere, PalmPay’s Travel Carnival is here to light up your life and give you an opportunity of a lifetime.

Former Big Brother Naija stars, Imisi and Kola, have partnered with PalmPay, and the collaboration is already making serious waves online.



Users now stand a chance to share from a massive ₦400 million cash reward pool and even travel abroad for free.

With PalmPay’s Travel Carnival, everyday actions like buying airtime, paying for data and making transfers now carry the possibility of something more lasting.

You get to enjoy a share of ₦400 million in cash, or an all-expense paid journey to places people promise themselves “someday” — London, Sydney, Cape Town, Dubai, and New York.

How to participate in PalmPay’s Travel Carnival

To begin, open the PalmPay app and tap the Travel Carnival banner on the home or Rewards page.

Complete eligible tasks to earn City Cards — one task, one card or redemption right. Some tasks unlock the rare London Card.

Collect all five cities and merge them into a World Card to qualify for each round’s cash pool. The more World Cards you merge, the more your reward grows. T&C applies.

Cards can be sent or requested from friends using unique Card IDs — often the difference between almost and complete. Each card is redeemed once, and timing matters.

PalmPay Travel Carnival Runs Till January 2026

The Carnival runs across three rounds from Dec 17 to Jan 8, 2026, with cash rewards credited automatically at the end of each round.

The top two users per round, ranked by eligible transactions after merging a World Card, will also win a fully paid international trip once per user.

Here is the time to make your travel wish come through so you don’t regret it years from now.

Simply open the app, collect the cards, pack your bags, and get ready for an adventure.

Visit our social media page for more info: https://h5.palmpay.app/carnival/warm-up?channel=bio-X

