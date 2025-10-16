The Kingdom Achievers Awards (KAA), Africa’s leading platform celebrating Christian creatives, has unveiled a powerhouse jury lineup for its fourth edition, set to dazzle on November 9 at the Muson Center, Lagos.

Stephen Akintayo, Masterkraft, SMJ, Buchi, others to jury 2025 Kingdom Achievers Awards

Source: UGC

Known for its unmatched prestige in Nigeria’s gospel and creative industries since its inception in 2022, KAA continues to raise the bar by assembling a stellar panel of judges for 2025, blending expertise from music, business, and global production.

The jury, announced on KAA’s official social media platforms, features a dynamic mix of trailblazers whose influence spans Nigeria and beyond. Leading the music contingent is multi-award-winning producer Masterkraft, a titan whose beats have shaped Afrobeats and gospel hits alike.

Joining him is gospel music director SMJ, renowned for his innovative approach to sound and mentorship of rising stars. Fans worldwide are also thrilled to see veteran gospel icon Buchi, whose soulful discography and global reach make him a revered voice in the industry.

From the business arena, KAA welcomes Dr. Stephen Akintayo, a Forbes-listed entrepreneur and serial investor whose insights into creative enterprise will bring a fresh perspective to the judging panel. Adding more flair is Dr. Edwards Sunday, CEO of Azusa Productions and a globally recognised music sound expert, whose technical prowess and industry works promise high evaluations.

The announcement has sparked a frenzy online, with fans and industry insiders buzzing about the credibility and diversity this panel brings. The jury’s task is no small feat: they will evaluate nominees across categories like music, business, fashion, and content creation and more, spotlighting talents who embody innovation and spiritual conviction.

As KAA gears up for its biggest edition yet, the inclusion of such high-profile judges signals an event poised to dominate conversations in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

