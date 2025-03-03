Oscars 2025: Avatar's Zoe Saldaña, Anora's Sean Baker, Others Win Big, Full List of Awards Winners
- The 2025 Oscars is one of the most-anticipated Award events of the year, as it recognises and rewards the best talents around the globe
- The 97th edition of the prestigious award show occurred on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles
- The stars of the night include but are not limited to Avatar's Zoe Saldaña, Sean Baker and many others
The Oscar Academy Awards, since 1929, have recognised excellence in cinematic achievements.
Oscar's 97th edition took place show on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles
In a stunning sweep, "Anora", a wildly unconventional comedy-drama, dominated the 97th Academy Awards, capturing five of the night's most coveted honours.
The film's impressive haul included the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay, telling the unlikely tale of a sex worker who finds love with the son of a Russian oligarch.
See Full List of winners at the 97th Oscar Awards, according to ALJAZEERA below:
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
International Film
I’m Still Here
Documentary Feature
No Other Land
Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Perez
Original Screenplay
Sean Baker for Anora
Adapted Screenplay
Peter Straughan for Conclave
Animated Film
Flow
Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two
Costume Design
Paul Tazewell for Wicked
Cinematography
Lol Crawley for The Brutalist
Documentary Short Film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two
Production Design
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Substance
Film Editing
Sean Baker for Anora
Live Action Short Film
I’m Not a Robot
Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress
How fans reacted to Zoe Saldana's win
Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:
@ResonantJustice said:
"I just wish it was for any other movie BESIDES this one… ."
@Tecmobowlguy said:
"Outside of Dune I have never seen any of these movies, honestly never heard of most of them."
@DannyDrinksWine said:
"An Oscar for that performance? lol."
@IAmAronld said:
"FINALLY" lol what did she ever do that deserves an Oscar."
@ZachBowders said:
"Finally? She's mostly known for franchise work and is rarely the breakout character in projects she's in. She's not a bad actress by any means, but "finally" makes it sound like she's been snubbed her whole career for command performances."
@Uzanethegoat said:
"she deserves it but don’t make it look like she has been snubbed her whole career lol."
@ladidaix said:
"I’m surprised it didn’t happen for Avatar."
@tomlikestocode said:
"From sci-fi icon to Oscar winner! Zoe Saldaña’s range is unmatched. Well deserved!"
Oscars Induct RMD, Kunle Afolayan, and 2 Others
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood icons Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Kunle Afolayan have expressed joy as they got inducted into the Oscars academy.
The two icons made the list of 398 members alongside two great filmmakers in the country, C.J Obasi and Jade Osiberu.
This historic milestone further solidifies Nollywood's place on the global scene, as Nigerians took to social media to show excitement.
