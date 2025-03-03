The 2025 Oscars is one of the most-anticipated Award events of the year, as it recognises and rewards the best talents around the globe

The 97th edition of the prestigious award show occurred on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles

The stars of the night include but are not limited to Avatar's Zoe Saldaña, Sean Baker and many others

The Oscar Academy Awards, since 1929, have recognised excellence in cinematic achievements.

Avatar's Zoe Saldaña and other big stars steal the night. Credit: @zoesaldana

Source: Instagram

In a stunning sweep, "Anora", a wildly unconventional comedy-drama, dominated the 97th Academy Awards, capturing five of the night's most coveted honours.

The film's impressive haul included the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay, telling the unlikely tale of a sex worker who finds love with the son of a Russian oligarch.

Mikey Madison's role in Anora made her the star of the night. Credit: @aljazeera

Source: Instagram

See Full List of winners at the 97th Oscar Awards, according to ALJAZEERA below:

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

International Film

I’m Still Here

Documentary Feature

No Other Land

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Perez

Original Screenplay

Sean Baker for Anora

Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan for Conclave

Animated Film

Flow

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Costume Design

Paul Tazewell for Wicked

Cinematography

Lol Crawley for The Brutalist

Documentary Short Film

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Production Design

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance

Film Editing

Sean Baker for Anora

Live Action Short Film

I’m Not a Robot

Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypress

How fans reacted to Zoe Saldana's win

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ResonantJustice said:

"I just wish it was for any other movie BESIDES this one… ."

@Tecmobowlguy said:

"Outside of Dune I have never seen any of these movies, honestly never heard of most of them."

@DannyDrinksWine said:

"An Oscar for that performance? lol."

@IAmAronld said:

"FINALLY" lol what did she ever do that deserves an Oscar."

@ZachBowders said:

"Finally? She's mostly known for franchise work and is rarely the breakout character in projects she's in. She's not a bad actress by any means, but "finally" makes it sound like she's been snubbed her whole career for command performances."

@Uzanethegoat said:

"she deserves it but don’t make it look like she has been snubbed her whole career lol."

@ladidaix said:

"I’m surprised it didn’t happen for Avatar."

@tomlikestocode said:

"From sci-fi icon to Oscar winner! Zoe Saldaña’s range is unmatched. Well deserved!"

