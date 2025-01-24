Mary Akpobome, the wife of veteran comedian Ali Baba, was filled with gratitude as she thanked God for the lives of her triplets

She and her husband shared adorable photos as the trio marked their first birthday in gorgeous corporate outfits

The birthday of the triplets was celebrated by public figures including Kate Henshaw, Betty Irabor, and Sumbo Adeoye, among others

Comedian Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba, and his beautiful wife Mary Akpobome have shared cute photos of their triplets as they celebrated their first birthday on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Mrs Akpobome was in a mood of thanksgiving as she appreciated God for blessing her with her triplets. She described the Almighty as faithful, and she bowed before Him in humble adoration. According to the wife of the funnyman and actor, God is always on time.

She wished her triplet sons - King Aaron, King Alexander, and King Andrew a happy birthday. The little celebrants wore a happy mood as they were captured in their photos. On his part, Ali Baba posted his triplets on his Instagram stories with gospel singer Chandler Moore's hit song Omemma playing in the background.

Celebs celebrate Ali Baba's triplets

Colleagues and associates of Ali Baba and his wife Mary were happy for them and prayed for their children. Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw admitted that the triplets are one year old already and she wished them a blessed birthday.

Pastor David Adeoye and his wife Sumbo Adeoye (one of singer 2Baba's baby mamas) also thanked God for the life of the triplets. Fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, made some wishes as she celebrated Ali Baba's kids. She prayed that they will be a source of joy to their household.

See Mary Akpobome's post below:

Reactions to Ali Baba's triplets' 1st birthday

Check out some of the reactions as Ali Baba and his wife celebrates the first birthday of their triplets below:

@kemiajumobi said:

"Oshey! The Kings!!!! Happy Birthday to my geng members."

@k8henshaw commented:

"One year already!! Blessed birthday to your young kings."

@sunmboadeoye reacted:

"Thank you, Jesus. Happy 1st birthday triple A."

@bettyirabor commented:

"Wow wow wow. Praise God. Congratulations."

@medlinboss wrote:

"Wow Happy Birthday. My Babies o dear, it’s 1year already. May you all grow in good health and continue to be a source of Joy to your household in Jesus' mighty name I pray Amen."

@davidoadeoye commented:

"Happy birthday to the 3 “Hebrew Boys”- The Champions. Blessings!"

@rutijons_utensils stated:

"Happy Birthday Cuties. May you all continue to grow in the wisdom, knowledge and stature of God in favour with God and men all the days of your lives Amen."

@elevenonthegram said:

"Happy birthday to your handsome boys ma! Thank you, Lord for these blessings."

Ali Baba, wife dedicate triplets in church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ali Baba and his wife Mary continued to celebrate the birth of their triplets.

Shortly after the news of the childbirth went viral, the celebrity couple took to church to dedicate their triplets.

Videos of the three babies in church were posted on social media and fans congratulated the couple.

