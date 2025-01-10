Social activist Vincent Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, gave an update online about helping his fans

The audacious media personality shared that he will be giving out the sum of N1 million to his fans monthly

This news brought so much joy to his fans, social media users who have been seeking an opportunity to learn a skill

Nigerians are happy about the new information passed by social media activist VeryDarkMan, who just revealed online that he will do a monthly giveaway for his fans.

According to the update, the activist noted that N1 million naira will be shared among five fans, in the sum of N200k each. He revealed that this will be toward their vocational skills.

Reactions as VDM announces monthly giveaway for fans. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The activist urged those who are interested in going and making enquiries about the type of skill they would like to learn and where, as the money will be paid directly to the facilitators or training academies.

He wrote online:

"From the ending of this January I will be giving 1million every month till December for people that will learn handwork,so get ready and go make enquiries,THE RATEL MOVEMENT IS ABOUT TO GO TO THE NEXT LEVEL(we will raise men and women that will matter in the society)."

See the post below:

He noted that those who do not have the opportunity to be online can stop him however they see him, and he would grant them an audience.

VDM also shared evidence of those who have benefited from this new development for the month of January. He mentioned that the money was from his pocket, not the NGO.

How fans reacted to VDM's update

Read some reactions below:

@oguduclifford:

"VDM VDM VDM VDM…. 12million nai you wan spend this year so… no be say you use am buy food for yourself, no be cloth, you no use am pay house rent, you no use am ball. You say na people you wan use am empower, Aje, your own no go ever spoil, any bad thing were wan happen to you, make e happen to one wicked politician.. VDM VDM VDM VDM."

@mr_white7515:

"If wetin VDM dey do dey give you joy, please gather here let's appreciate him. I’m forever a loyal Ratel member. Sending you my love and support from London 🇬🇧."

@tripleu_tv:

"Nobi rich people de help person, na good people de help person."

@veryfairman1:

"Keep doing the good work🙌."

@popking.de:

"Man of the people! U no go fall."

@holy_moses0:

"@verydarkblackman please I leave my handwork come to Lagos to look for money but is not helping me I what to go back to my handwork please 🙏."

VDM taunts critics over NGO

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM shared an update about his NGO account, revealing the current balance to taunt critics of his prank.

In the clip, he presented evidence, including chats with the programmer, to show that his claims about the account were part of a prank.

The activist gave N200k to the first man who donated to the NGO and thanked him for believing in him.

