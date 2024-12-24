It's the Yuletide season, and couples have been releasing matching pyjama photos with their families

BBN Queen and her husband, David, decided to taunt social media trolls who have been carrying rumours about her alleged crashed marriage

Taking to social media, Queen released hot and spicy pictures with her man, triggering social media reactions

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Queen Mercy Atang shared beautiful pictures of the festive season with her husband just hours before Christmas.

In the new photo, the couple was seen wearing matching pyjamas to celebrate Christmas, as some other celebrity couples have done.

In the caption, Mercy revealed that it was their first Christmas together as a couple, which generated many lovely comments online.

Queen wrote:

"Our first Christmas together as a couple. On loving you forever baby. This akwa ibom girl 📌 for life♊️❤️❤️#merrychristmas #tillthewheelsfalloff."

See the post here:

It will be recalled that Mercy recently cried out online after critics dragged her over her 'alleged crashed' marriage. She noted that she had never wronged or trolled anyone online and did not deserve to be treated in such a manner.

Nigerians react to Queen's post

Read some reactions below:

@many3__naa:

"Last picture….. very demure."

@ada_di_iche_:

"Nothing sweet me pass say me and king David get same teeth 😂, Merry Christmas My People 👏😍."

@yarnstaswitch:

"😍😍 y'all so d*mn cute together."

@uyai__mimi"

"Merry Christmas sis ❤️🔥."

@jolamissboss:

"You people that were dragging both husband and wife some months back, how do you feel about yourself ? Social media people Una no wise after all these years 😂😂😂😂😂."

@fineboyzcomedy:

"GOD when?🥺🥺🥺 Am i a wood?"

@maurinedavekwam

"Omo January to December no peace for single people."

@angel_tohbe:

"My people 😍hypertension be wan kill me before 😂the love is forever ijn."

@maurinedavekwam:

"Merry Christmas to your household 🎄❤️❤️❤️."

@timmy_abigeal:

"Queen matching pyjamas reach ur turn na bumbum u Dey show us😫😫God when🤲🤲."

