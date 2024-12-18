Ademola Lookman accepted the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award and is now celebrating with Burna Boy's "I Told Them"

The 27-year-old Atalanta forward became the seventh Nigerian player to win this prestigious award

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Ademola shared a video proudly highlighting the prestigious event

Ademola Lookman emerged as the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year to the joy of his fans, family, and Nigeria.

Lookman had an incredible year, scoring 22 goals, among many others that secured him the victory spot. He has taken to his official X account to bask in the euphoria of his win with Burna Boy's "I Told Them."

Ademola Lookman celebrates win as African Footballer of 2024 with Burna Boy's song Credit: @molalookman, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Ademola Lookman steals spotlight

Recall that Lookman was not the only one who secured a win as Zambian striker Barbra Banda also won the female position of the African Footballer of the Year in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Ademola stepped onto the stage dressed in traditional Lukumi Yoruba attire and delivered his speech smoothly in Yoruba, igniting an online discourse.

Ademola Lookman celebrates victory

Taking to social media, the man of the season shared glimpses from the event for his fans to see as he basks in his new feat.

Fans could not get over Burna Boy's music playing in the background of the clip and declared massive support for him.

See his post below:

Netizens reacted to Ademola's post

Read some comments below:

@Mayor_ofph:

"Our National Treasure."

@UtdNFN:

"From Lookman to Look at him now! What a journey.'

@mvbee_:

"Burna Boy to the world."

@lamehdah:

"The best African player from Nigeria."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Agba baller,as you don win African best you go win world best soon🙌🏻🙌🏻🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️."

@victorfatanmi:

"What’s the title of this song."

@moe4dem:

"Bro i go support you till i grave. You be outsider😭."

@tinugrills:

"I love you so muchhhhhhhhhh."

Burna Boy ranks number 1 on US Afrobeats

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned music outlet Billboard unveiled its year-end list for 2023, highlighting the Afrobeats genre in the United States.

The list highlighted the top Afrobeats artists and songs that captivated audiences throughout the year, regardless of their release dates.

Burna Boy took the top spot in the Billboard rankings, solidifying his position as the leading artist, followed by Rema and Tems.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng