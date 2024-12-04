A Nigerian prophetess has become the centre of attention online after she revealed her revelation about top fashion mogul Veekee James and her husband

The lady shared that she had a vision about Veekee and Femi Atere, which did not end well while warming her to desist from certain things

The lady also said other aspects of her vision, which triggered various types of comments from social media users and fans of the designer

Many are now talking about a young and unidentified Nigerian prophetess, who claimed to have seen a vision of Nigerian designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere.

The designer has been in the face of the public for a while now, especially since her marriage to Femi Atere and has suffered a massive backlash from critics, who constantly fault her for floating her marriage.

In a new development, the prophetess disclosed that he had a vision about Veekee and her husband at about 1:26 am. She stated that Veekee had crossed a particular line and should desist from what he currently does.

The designer was also warmed against pride, adding that it might cost her impending separation from her marriage.

Watch the video here:

Prophetess' vision about Veekee James trends

Read some reactions below:

@1unknownkid_4rm_southsouth:

"Unah no Dey ever see better thing 🤦🏿‍♀."

@margaret_kades:

"I stand on the word of God and decree and declare that every negativity channeled towards veekee James be cancelled In Jesus name, amen."

@jacksonchristianah:

"This particular prophetess just come out from Miami club."

@certified_fola02:

"God will punish you."

@bykota_collections:

"Nothing will happen to her marriage."

@mammahfresh:

"I cancel every evil prophecy and projection against Veekee’s marriage in the name of Jesus."

@stylebyjs_hair:

"Veekee James don really suffer."

Veekee James, husband carpet critics

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Veekee James and her husband have replied to haters with another loved-up video after they were criticised.

The fashion designer was criticised after her husband gave her flowers and kissed her on stage during an award event.

The clip ignited reactions among fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about it.

