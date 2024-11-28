Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' has shared a video of him celebrating his football club Liverpool's win 2-0 against Real Madrid

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Liverpool went head to head against the Los Blancos in the Champions League at Anfield

Sabinus' celebration video stirred reactions from his fans as many couldn't help but drop comments about his TV

Nigerian content creator and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, joined football fans on Wednesday, November 27, to react to Liverpool's recent win against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Sabinus, a Liverpool fan, was elated over the Reds' win. He twerked hard in front of his TV as the Premier League club celebrated its win.

Sabinus spotted dancing after Liverpool defeated Real Madrid.

Source: Instagram

The skit maker also showed a part of his parlour, which stirred reactions from some of his fans.

He wrote in a caption:

"Liverpool Fc King Of Europe !! We No Believe In Noise."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool won the match thanks to goals from Alexis MacAllister and Cody Gakpo, while Kylian Mbappe has been criticised for losing a penalty kick during the match.

Watch video of Sabinus celebrating Liverpool's win against Real Madrid below:

Fans react to Sabinus' video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

exchequer__nojoy:

"Omor this your TV be like you Dey watch the match live."

leakingmouth:

"Time and chance happeneth to all club."

ijoba_dollarz:

"You truly win this game oooo after your training."

mavisjennifer_:

"You’ll never walk alone."

yung6ix:

"As Man United fan I agree Liverpool has been the best team in the world for the past 6 weeks."

hussainmayaki:

"No fall that tv oo Before celebration go turn skit."

mc_filosopher:

"For group stage ooo..wahala."

obibimaro:

"Baba I told you we gonna win… on Sunday the next big one… for now let’s celebrate our win.. YNWA."

Food server at Sabinus’ show gets N2m

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a food server at Sabinus' event returned home with unexpected gifts.

The clip showed one of the guests giving the server a bundle of money. The young boy was incredibly moved by the gesture and was seen emotionally falling to his knees and covering his face with his hands.

According to the reports, the lucky man eventually received N2 million and two plots of land.

Source: Legit.ng