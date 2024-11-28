Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared what his wife Cynthia means to him as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday

He described her as his best friend and noted that she has chosen to be her true self and he loves her for that

Ebuka revealed other qualities of his wife and noted that her blessings are about to overflow, and his fans also shared their wishes for her

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared some stunning photos of his wife Cynthia as he celebrated her birthday on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu marks his wife's birthday and shares her qualities. Image credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The father-of-two said that the celebrant could be anything she wished but she chose to be her true self. Besides, she is not fazed by the desire to live her life according to public validation.

The presenter, who is notable for hosting Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, said that anyone close to his wife sees how self-effacing yet centered she is. Moreover, it is one of the favorite things he likes about her.

Ebuka stated that his wife was his best friend and prayed that her blessings would overflow. He also noted that he loves her.

See Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's post below:

Reactions as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrates wife's birthday

Check out some of the reactions to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's post celebrating his wife's birthday below:

@justcynthia_o:

"The booest boo. I love you dearly."

@fabricsby_ciccy:

"See write up and you didn’t lie she is such a wholesome person, so sweet. Happy birthday namesake."

@irenejob:

"This is so beautiful. Happy birthday to the love of your life. God bless your new age Cynthia. Ebuka, you are truly exceptional. Thank you for being such a positive and powerful influence to this generation. May God satisfy every aspect of your life and grant you grace to sustain all your blessings. In Jesus' name, Amen."

@_blacqiee._:

"I like that you've consistently always been in her birthday pictures. Happy birthday Cynthia!"

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrates wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebuka and his wife Cynthia left many gushing over their union recently.

The Big Brother Naija star took a moment to celebrate his marriage as it clocked eight years on February 6.

Ebuka and his heartthrob shared throwback videos and pictures to commemorate their big day.

Source: Legit.ng