Yoruba actress Joke Muyiwa has been promoted at the university where she works aside from her acting career

Muyiwa doubles as a lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University where she lectures theatre arts

She announced the promotion to a professor on social media and many congratulated her

Yoruba actress Joke Muyiwa's home is full of celebrations as she received a professorial cadre promotion.

The veteran actress, who also teaches theatre arts at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, in Ogun state, shared the good news on her social media handle.

The thespian was promoted to Chief Arts Fellow on Tuesday, November 26.

Actress Joke Muyiwa Becomes Professor of Theatre Arts, Son Jubilates

She wrote:

"My promotion to the position of Chief Arts Fellow, a Professorial cadre was announced today."

Joke Muyiwa's son jubilates

In the same vein, the only child of the actress, who is based abroad, also celebrated his mother.

He noted that while his mother is so much into reading, he is not interested in studying.

He also warned people not to call his scholar mum, Doctor Muyiwa, again. He wrote:

"Meet the latest professor in town. Congratulations momma… I no wan hear Dr from anybody's mouth ohh. Na me no con like book at all like this😂😂"

She also appreciates her fans for celebrating with her:

"Thank you my noble fam, more joy this year in your homes, I appreciate you all"

Fans react to Joke Muyiwa's promotion

Joke defended her PhD thesis in 2021 and she updated her fans about it.

In 2022, the scholar bagged her doctorate and she shared a photo of herself in a graduation gown on her social media page.

Joke Muyiwa has been featured in many movies like Ilaka and Wuraola, among others.

