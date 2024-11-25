Patoranking has made a return to social media following the unfortunate passing and burial of his younger sister and her husband

Recall that the couple, George and Chioma, were involved in an explosion in their home after their housewarming in Ebonyi, and it led to their death

The deceased were buried on Sunday, October 24, according to traditional rites, after which Pato updated his social media account

Following the sad passing of his sister, Nigerian singer Patoranking, whose real name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, has made his first social media post since the death of his sister.

The musician's family were thrown into mourning after his sister Chioma and her husband George Onuabuchi died after an explosion happened in their home.

George and Chioma's housewarming was in August 2024, and the tragic event coincided with their son's birthday.

According to a neighbour:

"It happened in my street. We only heard the sound of an explosion in the afternoon. When we rushed to the compound, smoke was coming out of the new building with all the electronics destroyed, including the ceiling, doors, and windows damaged with glasses."

Their burial was held on Sunday, November 24, 2024, in their hometown, Uburu, located in Ebonyi State, amid tears.

Taking to social media, Patoranking shared a post via his IG story and wrote:

"Only heaven knows"

See his post below:

How fans reacted to Patoranking's post

Read some reactions below:

@cruiisedaddy:

"Village people 😢😢😢 sorry bro 😎."

@b.a.r.n.a.b.a.s.i.y.a.k.i:

"Private life is very important, move to that new house and tell them you rent it . E get why."

@prettyemjaygold:

"May there soul rest in peace 🥹🥹."

@treasure_coll:

"Sorry bro stay strong."

@osita11674966:

"May their souls rest in perfect peace."

@gustavopopsy:

"Explosion how?"

