BBNaija star Deeone has shared a video of a dilapidated house purportedly belonging to Don Jazzy's family

The reality star in the video that has since gone viral rubbished Don Jazzy's philanthropic efforts for neglecting the house

Deeone also stated that a fraction of the N100 million Don Jazzy donated to VDM should have been used to refurbish the house

BBNaija star and comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, best known as Deeone, has continued to drag music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, following his generous gesture to Martins Otse Verydarkman and his NGO.

In a viral video, Deeone accused Don Jazzy of abandoning his roots to spend millions on public charity.

Deeone post video of house purportedly belong to Don Jazzy's family.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Don Jazzy shook the net with his N100 million donation to VDM’s NGO.

The music producer also recently gave VDM an undisclosed amount.

While numerous people celebrated Don Jazzy's gesture, Deeone rushed the Mavin boss' philanthropic efforts, claiming that he gave out millions on public causes while his family home remains in disrepair.

As proof, Deeone posted a video purportedly showing Don Jazzy’s alleged family house, which he claimed had been neglected and abandoned.

However, the reality star who said he supported charity stressed that the producer should have started from his home, as he believes “charity begins at home.”

Deeone further argued that a fraction of Don Jazzy’s N100 million donation could have been used to refurbish the alleged family house.

According to the reality star, the house could inspire people if it is refurbished.

People react to Deeone's claim

omoye_daniella:

"Was his family there when he was suffering what was the relationship like before fame do you know?"

seyi_martins1:

"Have you seen the Kenyan family home where Barack Obama originated from?"

kingjfranklyn:

"Bro who dey stay the house? Not his family obviously."

im_naphtali:

"Please don’t judge based on this. You never know, bro—what if the family refuses to let him renovate? What if they have their reasons? I believe there are some things that are meant to remain untouched.

bigmd7g_:

"You way day talk ur own family house reach this one?"

What GehGeh said about Don Jazzy's donation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the self-acclaimed financial adviser had reacted to the N100 million Don Jazzy gave to Verydarkman for his NGO.

He said VDM would soon insult and ask Don Jazzy where he got the money from, and the EFCC would start investigating him.

Geh Geh also thrashed VDM for considering himself the black messiah of the people online and for begging.

