Chiwetalu Agu is one of the accomplished actors in Nollywood with several movies to his credit and recognitions

However, he added another description to his name as he shared a throwback photo of himself on Thursday, November 14

His youthful look mesmerised netizens who noted that nothing lasts for forever while others simply made interesting remarks about his young look

Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu shared a throwback photo of himself when he was a young man which threw his fans into a frenzy.

In a bid to praise himself, the veteran film star noted that he is the most handsome young man in Africa and his statement does not warrant any argument.

Some of his fans agreed that he was quite handsome as a young man and others connected his past to his present. One of his fans admitted that nothing lasts forever, and she linked it to Chiwetalu's current elderly look.

The 68-year-old role interpreter has done well for himself in Nollywood with hundreds of movies to his credit. His age does not limit his career as he is still seen in new movies.

Reactions to Chiwetalu Agu's young look

Check out some of the reactions to Chiwetalu Agu's young look below:

@mercyjayofficial:

"When men where boys... truly nothing last forever."

@its_worldfab:

"Wow, 20yrs from now, all the slay queens in their 30s will turn grand mama lol."

@rene.o.e.a:

"Handsome daddy, can your daddy ever, clear road."

@osas4lucky:

"When papa was a guy."

@afatexbabieswears_limited:

"Onye Nna More Good life to you sir."

@nwoye101:

"Odogwu NWAOKE."

@_mzuzu1492:

"Time Flies."

@sighanbaby:

"Now see where all your energy comes from."

@browpro.ng:

"Yes o very handsome papa."

Chiwetalu Agu 'turns' son to yam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chiwetalu joined the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge with his son Chiwetalu Jnr. and their version got netizens laughing.

The veteran is known for his numerous parables and for portraying diabolism in his movie roles which he brought to the trending dance challenge.

In the funny video, his son did the dance challenge in his presence and he gave him an awkward look before saying some incantations that turned his son into a yam.

