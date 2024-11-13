Nigerian actress and influencer Iyabo Ojo has happily received her Legit Entertainment Award plaque

The social media personality took to her official Instagram handle, where she flaunted her award for TikTok social media star

In her caption, she expressed her excitement about winning the category and thanked Legit.ng for honouring her

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has finally received her Legit Entertainment Award Plaque for the TikTok social media star category.

The audacious media personality took to her Instagram page to show her fans her new feat as she unwrapped the award plaque. It was also accompanied by mouth-watering gifts to show appreciation for her influence in the media space.

Iyabo Ojo jumps for joy as she receives her Legit Entertainment Award. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

The actress appreciated her award and thanked Legit.ng for honouring her. Iyabo Ojo also contemplated where to place the plaque as she excitedly added to her long collection of awards.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"I am truly honored to receive the Social Media Star award for TikTok from @legit.ng. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and humility. Thank you for this incredible recognition. Your acknowledgment of my efforts means the world to me. God bless!" 🎖 🤩."

Peeps celebrate Iyabo Ojo

@nurse_prudence_:

"So beautiful 😍. The color very demure , very mindful. I love it. Thank you @legit.ng."

@legit.ng:

"Well deserved."

@realyinkaquadri:

"Congratulations my dear daughter."

@juxpri25:

"Iya iyawo jux one and only Queen of tiktok no body is badder than she got a bragging right 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ We love you mom 🇹🇿🇳🇬🇹🇿🇳🇬🇹🇿."

@mamaejiro1:

"Woa… congratulations 🍾 Queen Mother."

@ajayimodupe79:

"Queen mother no dey carry last aje 🙌🙌🙌."

@juxpriscyplus:

"Queen of Tik Tok. Iya Priscy and Festo. Mom-in-Law of Juma Jux. Na Queen you be!❤️🙌🔥🔥👏."

@emiolajanet:

"Congratulations my woman."

@nkwochaprincess:

"Congratulations mummy 😍😍😍😍."

@shukuratolaoye:

"Well deserved mama love you less ma❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ladun2007:

"Well deserved iyami Oni inu rè, please continue with your plain heart ❤️❤️❤️ Oni tèmi àtátá."

