Hours after VDM reacted to a viral clip where Apostle Johnson Suleman prophesied that women would be the next president of the US, another video of the cleric emerged

Apostle Suleman, in the newly surfaced video, had also tipped Donald Trump to be president, stirring another reaction from VDM, who called it a prediction

Like the social media critic, several netizens have also reacted to the newly released video of the cleric speaking about the US election

More drama is on the way between Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and Apostle Johson Suleman over his prophecy about the US election.

Recall that VDM had previously reacted to the viral prophecy given by the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, in which he said he saw a woman as the next president of the United States.

VDM continues to tackle Apostle Suleman as another video of him tipping Donald Trump to win emerges. Credit: verydarkblackman/apostlejohnsonsuleman/realdonaldtrump

Source: Instagram

Barely hours after VDM called out the cleric over his unfulfilled prophecy, another video of Apostle Suleman tipping Donald Trump to win the election surfaced online.

The Apostle stated that the assassination attempt on Trump during his campaign tilted people towards his side.

However, VDM, in reaction, described the cleric's action as a prediction while explaining it in football terms.

"Tell that apostle that prophecies don’t change like that only predictions change….remove that damage control from your page my edo brother," VDM said.

Watch VDM's video below:

More reactions on Apostle Suleman's video

Legit.ng also captured more reactions from several Nigerians, read them below:

oluwakemi._o:

"Why they trying so hard to convince us una no go kii persin with laugh."

adanseglobal:

"My only problem is, pastors should stop spreading their thoughts as prophecy because, that he was shot cannot twist a prophecy, if it was from God..."

king_lascurt:

"This a mere prediction and not prophecy."

shoes_by_demokraft:

"Prophecy for Kamala, Prophecy for Trump... Sharp man."

im_king_kay:

"This is mere speculation. It's a prediction, not prophecy. I also predicted that Trump go win. Maybe I go find church open too."

amyoungb_:

"That means you predicted not prophecy."

ivy.victor_:

"Ticket don cut! Make he try again 2027, 2028."

VDM replies Femi Falana

In other news, the critic replied to Femi Falana's letter and Falz's lawsuit against him.

The father and son had reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng