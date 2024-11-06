Rita Edochie, a Nigerian film actress and in-law to Pete Edochie, has reacted to Donald Trump's win

Recall that the former US president was announced as the winner of the 2024 elections after beating Kamala Harris in the race

Reacting to his win, Rita Edochie took to her social media page, where she shared a lengthy post about Trump

Donald Trump has been the topic of conversation among almost all social media users since he emerged as the winner of the 2024 US elections and the 47th president of America.

The announcement of his win has sparked varying reactions on social media, as many shared their opinions about the politician.

Rita Edochie reacts to Trump's win in the US election. Credit: @realdonaldtrump, @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie, who took to her IG page to share a lengthy post about Trump, is joining the train of commentators. The movie star described Trump as an angel who has come to save the people of America for the second time.

Rita wrote:

"A PARTICULAR ANGEL HAS JUST BEEN SENT TO AMERICA FOR THE SECOND TIME TO CONTINUE FROM WHERE HE STOPPED . CHAIIIIIIIIIII OGINIDI....... THERE'S NO UPRIGHT PERSONALITY I HAVE EVER SUPPORTED THAT DOESN'T EMBRACE VICTORY OVER THE YEARS , I HAVE BEEN CONSTANTLY ADDRESSED AS MAMA TRUMP DUE TO MY EFFECTIVE AND UNRELENTING SUPPORT TO HIS POLITICAL CRAFT AND ADVENTURE."

See her post here:

Fans react to Rita's post about Trump

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kednap:

"What is wrong with African, you guys will sell us again to slavery in this modern age. Unfollow all African who support this racism train bye."

@ifyon_2:

"Yes ooooooooo Moma.....you are on point."

@bekke_love:

"There will be peace in the world now."

@dyseth_sozo:

"Mama please stop. I’m your biggest fan but I don’t support this one."

@princessfunshoofficial:

"God above all 🙌🙌🙌."

Winner emerges in North Carolina

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, secured victory in one of the swing states in the ongoing presidential election.

Trump's victory in North Carolina shattered the hope of Kamala Harris of becoming the first Democrat to win the state since 2008.

The ongoing presidential election has been described as historic as Kamala Harris worked to become the first female president of the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng