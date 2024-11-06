Social media commentator Daniel Regha has expressed his utmost displeasure with Davido participation in the voting exercise that determined the outcome of the US elections

Recall that the singer excitedly took to Twitter to capture his historic moment as a first-time voter

Reacting to this, Regha took to the microblogging platform X via his official page, where he blasted OBO

Daniel Regha, a popular social media commentator, has shared his stance after Davido shared online that he voted in the United States.

The Atlanta-born Nigerian crooner went online to express his joy after casting his vote for the first time in a US election.

Apparently, the singer's action did not sit well with Regha, who went online to blast him for voting in the US but never did so in Nigeria.

He stated that the siege failed to participate in the 2023 Nigerian general elections and that there was no proof of his voting on the presidential election day.

Daniel wrote:

"Davido didn't participate in the 2023 Nigerian general election, there's no proof of him voting on the presidential election day; But he's quick & happy to participate in the US election. This is sickening."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Davido is an American citizen. He will definitely vote where he see hope and future."

@Dhavidote:

"The most sickening thing is that you’re actually sick."

@ukange_davidx:

"Since his song couldn’t make the count on the chart he shall made his vote count. The guy Dey gba normally."

@yourscart:

"He has dual citizenship, he voted in a country were his vote would count."

@tinyfitting:

"What's sickening is you jumping into every topic."

@yallmeetbenny2:

"You that participated, did the supposed person you voted for win?"

@prochibelrex:

"You Dey drag who get dual citizenship? You expect him to cast vote where It won’t count lol."

Daniel Regha Speaks on Tinubu's Order

Meanwhile, Daniel Regha shared his reaction to President Tinubu's order to release the minors arrested some months ago.

The media personality said that Tinubu's statement was not worthy of praise because he had ordered it due to the international attention the case was getting.

Several social media users agreed with Daniel, who added that the minors were unfairly treated and their human rights were violated.

