The full list of gifts for former Big Brother Naija contestant Shaun Okojie has made its way into cyberspace

Shaun, who turned 29 on October 29, 2024, was treated like royalty by his fans and loved ones, Shaunstars

Among the gifts were N20 million, plane tickets, shopping and fuel vouchers and many more goodies for their fave

When Big Brother Naija fans decide to love a contestant, they go all out for them and make sure they all feel celebrated on their special days.

Shaun Okojie, a former Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard contestant, turned 29 on October 29, 2024, and received so much love.

The reality TV star, allegedly romantically linked with Wanni, the second runner-up, was delighted as his fans treated him with many worthy gifts.

A recent post from his birthday surprise emerged online, alongside the full list of Shaun's gifts from his fanbase, Shaunstars.

Shaun gets money gifts, more

Apart from an N20 million dummy cheque, Shaun also received an open return ticket to any African country, £800 IDSA, full session Tuition fees (acting School), an N500K Puma Shopping voucher, an N150K Fuel Voucher, and many more.

See full list of Shaun's gifts here:

How fans reacted to Shaun's gifts

Read some of the reactions below:

@BigXhee:

"Y’all outdid yourselves weldone."

@DivineOnobia:

"Wow 😲 just wow Shaun really is bless with you guys around him as his second fam 🤗❤️."

@Blessin82572976:

"This is massive. God bless each and every one of you who came all the way for him."

@HephzibahTweet1:

"Very huge."

@Peace_Ezej:

"God bless shaunstars,they Shaun cry like baby."

@FUdensi79735:

"Odogwu fanbase you guys did well God bless you more 🙏."

BBN Shaun's brother begs viewers for votes

Meanwhile, the final weeks of the Big Brother Naija prompted the contestants' families to canvass for votes.

A video of Shaun's brother Carl, one of the BBNaija season 9 housemates, speaking to the public caught the attention of many.

Carl pleaded with Shaun's fans to vote for him as he has been put up for possible eviction from the game.

