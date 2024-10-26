Big Brother Naija Maria Chike Benjamin has just announced the birth of her second child to the online family

The reality TV star made the sweet announcement online as she welcomed her baby girl, named Skylar Rose

The news has spread across social media and triggered congratulatory messages from celebs like Kiekie, Enioluwa, Bisola, Nancy Isime and others

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike Benjamin welcomed her second child with her man.

The mother-of-two took to her verified social media page to announce the amazing news to her loved ones online. Maria shared lovely pictures of her personal pregnancy and with her hubby and first son, Leonardo.

BBNaija Maria shares her baby girl's name online. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that the show host welcomed her first child on October 1, 2023, and barely a year after, her beautiful princess, Skylar Rose, is here. According to her, she welcomed Skylar on October 23, 2024.

Maria's caption read:

"My whole existence shall never cease to praise you, lord. If you’re seeing this, my little princess ( Skylar’Rose) is here 23/10. Help me thank the good lord for all his mercies and love upon my little family."

See post here:

Her beautiful announcement surprised many, who were happy to celebrate the newest addition to her growing family.

Celebs congratulate Maria

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations to you and yours, Maria. God bless your home and your little one!❤️."

@iamenado:

"Oh goodness! And on my birthday. Congratulations honey."

@bibyonce:

"Round 2 never looked better; congratulations gorgeous; 🥂🥂❤️❤️A strong woman."

@iambisola:

"Congratulations Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Yayy! Congratulations Mariaaa❤️❤️❤️."

@janemena:

"Congratulations babygirl😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

@sindodotayo:

"Wow wow wow 🎉 🎉🎉 congratulations my love 💃 💃💃."

@diane.russet:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@chidimma_njoku:

"Awww congratulations Ria!🥳."

@niche_addah:

"Wow😍😍 congratulations lovely."

Maria Chike emotionally recounts postpartum experience

Meanwhile, Nigerian reality TV star Maria Chike Benjamin shared some of her postpartum experiences.

Maria invited Chef Tolani, also known as Diary of a Kitchen Lover, on her show, where they discussed pregnancy and postpartum.

Maria, however, shared that during her own time, her experience was a bit more intense as she did not allow anyone close to her baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng