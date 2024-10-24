Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva, has reacted to a complaint made by Aproko doctor

The doctor had stated that he noticed that he was growing grey hair in his nose and the reality star slammed him for it

He stated that it was a fair game for the doctor because of what he does to other people and their matter

Reality show star, Leo Dasilva has floored content creator, Chinonso Egemba, better known as Aproko Doctor, over a post he made about something he observed in his body.

The medial doctor, who met with Bill Gate, had posted that he observed that he was growing grey hair in his nose.

The former housemate reacted to the post and said that it was a fair game for the doctor. According to him, he was always poking that nose into people's matter.

Leo Dasilva added that it was the nose that will first age because of what he used to do to others.

Aproko doctor replies Dasilva

Obviously surprised by the kind of response he got from the reality star who got married this year, Aproko Doctor had to make a remark.

He stated that he thought he was friends with Dasilva.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the exchange between Leo Dasilva and Aproko Doctor. Here are some of the comments below:

@accessoriesbybeam:

"Well deserved since it is our business you do mind, be shouting we should not eat this and that up and down ."

@kira_dolps_81:

"I thought we were friends for me."

@dahcoochiehub:

"It’s the “I thought we were friends” this one touch our doctor."

@chioma__rita:

"Learn to mind your business so Grey hair not grow for your nose."

@dera_jny:

"But he has to represent the “aproko” aspect of his name."

@mizz_dame22:

"Leo he thought you guys are friends. Leo no be better person sha."

@___deeee.e:

"Your friends are your first attacker."

@giftedgee1:

"This one enter Aproko doctor sef too do nawa ooo."

@lois_juliak:

"Which friends you too do ooooo I have never seen someone so annoying like that Doctor."

Leo Dasilva speaks on love for hygiene

Legit.ng had reported that the entrepreneur and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Leo Dasilva had revealed his most expensive fashion accessory.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he spoke about his love for personal hygiene and the possibility of grooming his hair when he is much older.

He also shared the reasons he was thriving as an entrepreneur, and why he was level-headed, among other issues.

