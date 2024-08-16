A video of Aunty Ramota showing her unusual side after two men pranked her is trending

In the video, one of the men claimed the small-sized actress was pregnant for him as they engaged in a heated exchange

Aunty Ramota's unexpected reaction caused a commotion in the neighbourhood as she chased after the men

Popular small-sized actress Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, is making headlines over a video showing her unusual side after being pranked.

Aunta Ramota, who was unaware of the prank by the two men, was accused of terminating a pregnancy after she was allegedly impregnated by one of the men.

Aunty Ramota reacts after being pranked. Credit: @auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

The small-sized actress who was conversing with some people at what looked like a bar was visibly angry as one of the men insisted she was pregnant for him.

During an exchange with an acclaimed soldier, Aunty Ramota maintained her stand, stressing that she was not pregnant for the man and did not know him.

However, the matter reached a point where the actress couldn't bear it, so she unleashed her unusual behaviour, storming over to another table, where she grabbed a bottle and smashed it to pieces.

She was then seen chasing the two men, scaring them out of their wits and causing commotion in the neighbourhood.

Watch video as two men prank Aunty Ramota

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Aunty Ramota also jumped on the Gwo Gwo challenge.

People react to video of Aunty Ramota being pranked

Read some of the comments below:

reginachukwu:

"No gree for anybody Show dem Anty ramota break bottle ni sha."

hez_mykel

"They should stop stressing her …this could have gone wrong."

bookeyz_:

"I loved how she stood her ground I no con understand these kinda rubbish things all in the name of prank."

_abike_40

"I swear if she mistakenly shook anybody I swear she will go Scott free, nothing will happen."

lightsarchitect:

"I like the fact that you can't bully her.."

Source: Legit.ng