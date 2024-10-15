Actress Lola Idije has finally spoken up about the claim that her younger colleague Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, snatched her daughter's man

In a statement on her Instagram page, she said that she did not know Omoborty's husband before he was introduced to her

She added that she attended the wedding because she was at peace with Omoborty and if the actress had done what she was accused of, she would not have attended

Nigerian actress Toyin Afolayan, aka Lola Idije, has addressed the claim that Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, snatched her daughter's boyfriend and married him.

Lola Idije responds to allegation that Omoborty snatched her daughter's man. Image credit: @lola_idije1959, @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Lola stated that the claim was false and the first time she spoke to her younger colleague's husband was when she introduced him to her on a phone call.

The veteran actress added that none of her daughters have a personal relationship with him. Besides, she attended the wedding of the couple. She said that if Omoborty snatched her daughter's boyfriend, there was no way she would have attended the wedding.

Some netizens asked Lola if she was sure of her claim because a blogger Gistlover claimed Omoborty was guilty of what she was accused of.

See Lola Idije's post below:

Reactions to Lola Idije's statement on Omoborty

Check out some of the reactions to Lola Idije's post on Omoborty snatching her daughter's boyfriend below:

@lilygucci101:

"Maami you sure because gistlover no dey lie faa."

@bilioseni:

"I don’t know why being happy in Naija is a problem.""

@miss_shakeerah:

"Ooooookay. Gather here if u'r from gistlover."

@unique_ventures_:

"This is what a good mother will do even if the story is true, just to avoid depression.. Despite d fact that Omobutty said it's true, you are angry with her and she doesn't know what she has done wrong."

@cakinwunmi:

"God bless you for this Ma. Why do people like spoiling the joy and happiness of someone. This world is evil with nasty reports from the enemies camp."

Omoborty addresses husband snatching rumours

Earlier, Biodun Okeowo 'Omoborty' had broken her silence on rumours surrounding her new marriage.

The actress also cleared the rumours about her husband being linked to Lola Idije's daughter.

Omoborty's response to the allegations against her by a popular gossip blog has stirred comments.

Source: Legit.ng