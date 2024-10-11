Nigerian big boy Hushpuppi's 42nd birthday, which falls on Friday, October 11, has been met with a loud silence

A man recalled how Hushpuppi used to celebrate his birthday when he was a freeman compared to now as he continues his jail time in the US

The man also claimed that Hushpuppi had been deserted by his family, friends and those who benefitted from him

Today, October 11, marked the 42nd birthday of popular internet personality Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, Hush, or Ray Hushpuppi.

While Hushpuppi remains locked up at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Fort Dix, New Jersey, for fraud-related activities, the socialite has been trending on Nigerian social media on his birthday.

A man identified as Ossai Ovie Success posted a lengthy message on social media reflecting Hushpuppi's life before and after his prison sentence.

Ossia shared how Huspuppi would have gifted himself the latest cars and designers to mark his 42nd birthday, with family, friends, and beneficiaries penning messages to celebrate him on the big day.

The man, however, noted that the reverse has been the case this year as Hushpuppi has been abandoned by everyone who once celebrated him.

"He has been abandoned by his beneficiaries as nobody wants to celebrate him on his birthday. Gucci failed to celebrate Hushpuppi at 42 Family, friends, fans abandoned Huspuppi 42nd birthday. Huspuppi empty 42nd birthday should be an eye opener," the man wrote in part.

"If Huspuppi wasnt arrested, on his 42nd birthday, he would have shutdown social media with all kind of expensive gifts and would have gifted himself a brand new latest car," he added.

Ossai advised against fraudulent activities, stating that a life free of crime is the best life.

"Money or no money, a life free of crime is the best life," he wrote.

Daddy Freeze, others celebrate Hushpuppi

The media personality stood out as he shared a photo of Hushpuppi on his page with a message that read:

"Ramoni happy 42nd birthday. Bless you."

specialspesh:

"Ahhhhhhh RAMONI DAY!!!!"

tchidi_emordi::

"Before he go come out, he will be 51years old. Lesson : comot hand for bad thing.... Happy birthday ray."

1stchristopher:

"I’m sure 90% of his friends won’t remember today is his birthday."

_sir_maxwell:

"In the midst of Nigerian politicians..... You will be seen as a saint.... Happy birthday Hush."

US court gives verdict on Hushpuppi

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the United States Central District Court in California sentenced Hushpuppi to 11 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with many people within and outside the US.

The internet sensationalist will have to spend only nine years because he had already spent two years in the US prison.

