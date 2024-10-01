A video of Portable Zazu on the streets of Ilorin, Kwara state, has been trending online

In the viral video, Portable, who appeared to be visibly angry, was seen with a plank

Onlookers were also seen trying to calm the singer, stirring reactions from netizens on what went wrong

Street-hop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, is in Ilorin, where he is scheduled to perform at a venue known as O2 Arena in Kwara state.

However, before his performance, a series of videos showed the Zeh Nation boss and his team checking out the venue alongside veteran actor Pa James.

Watch videos of Portable and his team at O2 Arena Ilorin below:

Portable causes commotion on the streets

The Zazu crooner, known for his drama series, was once again the centre of attention following what appeared to be a street altercation.

In a video circulating online, Portable is seen stirring tension on the street. He is seen with a plank while moving randomly.

A clip showed when he used the plank to give an individual a hot chase.

While the details of the incident remain unclear, Portable looked visibly angry as onlookers could be seen trying to calm him down.

A short caption on the video read: “Ilorin don price Portable.”

Watch the video of Portable Zazu in Ilorin below:

Reactions trail video of Portable in Ilorin

Read the comments below:

idrixx_xx:

"Portable give him life to Christ still collect am back."

_adewale05:

"Make nobody heal him...we dey enjoy him like this."

blessedcogency1:

"Pastor come and see who you just delivered….."

twins_of_abuja:

"But una sure say this guy portable na celebrity."

gentlepee:

"He never see who collect plank from him hand beat am na cus am 😂 ome Benin com see life."

danielchikeruba:

"How I wan tell my pikin say this guy get song with skepta."

Portable's former signee, Young Duu visits him

In other news, Portable's ex-signee, Young Duu stormed the Zazu star's 30th birthday.

Portable, happy to see his former signee, hugged him and added that he must credit his account.

The heartwarming video of the Zeh Nation boss and his former signee left many of their fans and followers gushing.

