Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba recently released a video to debunk a statement shared by a wealthy Nigerian based abroad

Williams Uchemba's video was a response to a video made by CEO Ironside, who claimed heaven isn't real, and neither is hell

The movie star responded to Ironside's claim by sharing his experience from 2010 when he had an out-of-body experience that made him change his way of life

Nollywood star and serial entrepreneur Williams Uchemba recently got involved in an online exchange with Nigerian billionaire CEO Ironside.

Uchemba's video was a response to a viral clip made by the Nigerian billionaire based abroad who claimed that heaven and hell aren't real.

In the video, Ironside noted that the world will never come to an end, and there will never be an end-time apocalypse, as famously claimed by Christianity and Islam.

Williams Uchemba responded to Ironside's claims, noting that everything he said was wrong. To help drive home his response, the actor shared a real-life experience which convinced him that heaven and hell are real.

"My out-of-body experience" - Williams Uchemba

The Nollywood actor revealed in his video that in 2010, he had an out-of-body experience in which his spirit left his body. He was conscious while in the third dimension to know he was having an out-of-body experience.

He said this experience changed his life forever, and what he learned from his 2010 ordeal made him know that truly, there's God and heaven exists.

Williams Uchemba noted in his video that his love for Jesus isn't fuelled by poverty as he revealed how many cars and houses he owns.

Watch the exchange below:

Reactions trail Uchemba and Ironside's claims

Here are some of the comments that trailed both claims:

@williamsuchemba:

"Which is better? To believe in heaven and Hell give your life to Christ die and find out it’s not true Or not to believe in heaven and hell , die and find out it’s all true?"

@uncleabimbola:

"Which of the many heavens is he talking about? Allah’s paradise or Yahweh’s own? Or the other 5,000 religion’s heavens?"

@askdrrita_show:

"Na so people talk for Noah time, until rain fall destroyed the whole earth. Evidence dey oh."

@ralph_newrevelation:

"That William is very intelligent as young as he is."

@rhemmygold_001:

"Heaven and Hell was made to control ur subconscious and put fear in you WAKE UP AFRICA."

@sk.records2020:

"Dose testimony from dose people wen you just mention na fake and evidence Dey bros."

@chief__anyafulugo:

"If heaven dey, white man no go give you the update. Ordinary to go abroad, you see how much you dey spend? Lmao. Use your brain oga William."

@iamlennox_:

"There maybe heaven or hell. The truth of the matter is, there life after dead, but where the death transitioned to, is what we can't prove with empirical facts."

@zakki.xian:

"Humans saw Jesus turn water to wine, fed 5k, healed the sick and blind, they still killed him. He rose up, still people like dis are not satisfied. It's ur choice."

@endylight1:

"Thanks for this, this is how they will just saying things on this app. My people perish because of lack of knowledge, HEAVEN IS THE GOAL."

Williams Uchemba and wife mark anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that William and his wife, Brunella Oscar, marked their wedding anniversary, and it was a big deal for them.

Uchemba shared a fun video and expressed his love for his wife.

Popular celebrities, as well as the actor’s fans and followers, took to his comment section to congratulate him.

