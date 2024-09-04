Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's wife, Queen Tobi, introduced fans and netizens to her matriarchal lineage

The royal wife shared photographs and videos of her grandmother, mother and self alongside her newly born twins

Queen Tobi and the great women in her life dazzled in their matching outfits, leaving netizens to drool over them.

Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's wife, Queen Tobi, turned heads on social media with her recent post.

The royal wife did well to wish her fans and followers beautiful tidings for the month of September.

Queen Tobi shared pictures and a video of her grandmother, mother, herself, and newly born twins.

The gorgeous women donned off-white flowing gowns with matching head scarves. The older generation stood behind Queen Tobi and her twins.

Taking to her caption, she wrote:

"Grace. Gratitude. Glamour… Blessed."

Ooni Ife's wife trends

kehindeiterogba:

"Congratulations to everyone, particularly to great grandma. I pray for long life to witness such in Jesus' name."

boskem_evangelism:

"Your mom is so beautiful ❤️❤️ grandma 👵 is adorable too."

boskem_evangelism:

"So adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless you queen 👑 and the twins."

olaitanakitoye:

"Grandma is the most beautiful woman here."

abims4lyfe:

"How many generations will I count here now.? Pleasure. Grace. Blessings. Joy. Gladness. All and many more combined for you Olori. Congrats yet again."

monitexfabric:

"Lovely, may you witness their own children too in good health."

simbiatalubankudilonge:

"Awon Ibeji ti’gbaburo. Oluwa seun. Ori omo ti pe omo wale."

seyi_shoo:

"Queen Tobi your humility is a top notch and that why you stand out . It needs to be studied. Almighty God will give you and your twins long life and prosperity."

voguedress4less_:

"This is beautiful, the tripple mothers for our royal twins."

