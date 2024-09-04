After skit maker Carter Efe accused his colleague Sydney Talker of dating influencer Papaya_Ex, the latter has addressed the rumours

Sydney and Papaya-Ex attended actor Yhemo Lee's wedding together in matching outfits and gave off the vibe that they were a couple

Papaya-Ex has released a series of videos and pictures addressing the claims, which Sydney corroborated

Skit maker Sydney Egere, aka Sydney Talker, and influencer Abike Halima Raheem, aka Papaya_Ex, have addressed the claims that they are dating.

Sydney Talker and Papaya_Ex share lovely photos from Yhemo Lee's wedding. Image credit: @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, she posted videos of how she prepared to attend Nollywood actor Yhemo Lee's wedding on Saturday, August 31.

In the videos, she stated that she was not dating Sydney Talker, and the latter confirmed it. Sydney noted that she was the one giving the public the impression that they were dating.

Papaya_Ex also accused him of doing the same thing, asking why he was at her house a day to the wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The funnyman joined her and they took pictures together. During their conversation, he mentioned that she was single.

Sydney asked her the kind of man she liked, and she said she did not want a public figure and preferred a man that is rich.

Watch the videos and pictures in the slides below:

Fans react to Papaya-Ex's videos

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Papaya_Ex's videos and pictures below:

@teewhy_archerr:

"The more you slide the more it gets better."

@cheche_lanky:

"Then on the day of the wedding, you wore same clothe? Did another makeup and probably took more pictures and videos yeah? Ha Jesu! Celebrity lifestyle no easy true true."

@temmytayogp:

"I love their friendship."

@_majjor:

"U like Sydney abi u no llike am?"

@typicalbh3nni3:

"This was chaotic."

Sydney Talker accused of dating Papaya_Ex

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe playfully tackled Sydney Talker after the latter posted pictures of himself and Papaya_Ex.

In a photo shoot, Sydney and Papaya_Ex struck different beautiful poses, including one that seemed like they were kissing.

While Carter insisted that the duo kissed and were dating each other, Sydney smiled as he reacted to his friend's claim.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng