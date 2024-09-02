“Davido Was the First to Know, and He Gave TG Omori N10m”: Music CEO Babs Consult Exposes
- A recent revelation about music video director TG Omori and Afrobeats superstar Davido has surfaced online
- Nigerian music executive Babatunde Shosanya made the revelation in a post he shared on his social media handle
- In his post, Babatunde Shosanya revealed that Davido was the first Nigerian celebrity to find out about TG Omori's kidney issues
Music video director TG Omori has recently been the centre of conversations across the Nigerian social media space.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when pictures of TG Omori on a hospital bed went viral where he said he didn't want to die. Hours later, he revealed that he recently underwent a kidney transplant, which was given to him by his only brother.
However, reports have it that the kidney given to TG by his younger brother didn't work, and the doctors had to remove it.
TG Omori finally gives uplifting health update, appreciates well-wishes & prayers: "I'm healing now"
After a series of reports about TG Omori made headlines, numerous Nigerian celebrities showed their solidarity with the music video director.
Davido reacts to reports about TG Omori
Babatunde Shosanya said Afrobeats star Davido was the first to hear about TG Omori's kidney issues.
After he heard about it, he immediately offered to help the music director by giving him N10m.
Legit.ng recalls reporting how Davido reacted after TG Omori's viral story.
See Babatunde Shosanya's report about TG Omori and Davido:
Reactions trail Davido's N10m to TG Omori
See how netizens reacted to Davido and TG Omori's relationship:
@singpaul0:
"World best of all time superstar worldwide king."
@cakestarr222:
"Obo the joy giver."
@rosepaul382:
"Davido is a good guy God in heaven bless him and his family."
@iam_amaka01:
"Wow! OBO is such a good person."
@venza_89:
"Wao. Whooping 10m.David is a good fellow oo God bless him @davido when your favour and angel go reach me?"
@ella_elle111:
"God bless the giver and the receiver."
@sammycruzz1:
"OBO nah good guy ."
Why Portable trolled TG Omori
Meanwhile, Legit.ng in another news reported that Portable explained why he chose not to employ the services of TG Omori.
The singer slammed the music video director for billing him N37 million to shoot a video for his new song.
He also released a video to address the feud between him and the music director.
