A recent revelation about music video director TG Omori and Afrobeats superstar Davido has surfaced online

Nigerian music executive Babatunde Shosanya made the revelation in a post he shared on his social media handle

In his post, Babatunde Shosanya revealed that Davido was the first Nigerian celebrity to find out about TG Omori's kidney issues

Music video director TG Omori has recently been the centre of conversations across the Nigerian social media space.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when pictures of TG Omori on a hospital bed went viral where he said he didn't want to die. Hours later, he revealed that he recently underwent a kidney transplant, which was given to him by his only brother.

Revelation about TG Omori's kidney issues emerges online and Davido's part in the entire debacle gets revealed. Photo credit: @davido/@boy_director

Source: Instagram

However, reports have it that the kidney given to TG by his younger brother didn't work, and the doctors had to remove it.

After a series of reports about TG Omori made headlines, numerous Nigerian celebrities showed their solidarity with the music video director.

Davido reacts to reports about TG Omori

Babatunde Shosanya said Afrobeats star Davido was the first to hear about TG Omori's kidney issues.

After he heard about it, he immediately offered to help the music director by giving him N10m.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Davido reacted after TG Omori's viral story.

See Babatunde Shosanya's report about TG Omori and Davido:

Reactions trail Davido's N10m to TG Omori

See how netizens reacted to Davido and TG Omori's relationship:

@singpaul0:

"World best of all time superstar worldwide king."

@cakestarr222:

"Obo the joy giver."

@rosepaul382:

"Davido is a good guy God in heaven bless him and his family."

@iam_amaka01:

"Wow! OBO is such a good person."

@venza_89:

"Wao. Whooping 10m.David is a good fellow oo God bless him @davido when your favour and angel go reach me?"

@ella_elle111:

"God bless the giver and the receiver."

@sammycruzz1:

"OBO nah good guy ."

