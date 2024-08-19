Paul Okoye's young wife Ivy Ifeoma has sent a message to trolls fond of dropping negative comments on celebrities' page

Ivy Ifeoma shared how trolls tend to dismiss their negative comments as a 'cruise' to get celebrities' attention

The singer's wife's statement comes after she was dragged into Psquare brothers Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye's feud

Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of singer Paul Okoye, has cautioned trolls, who use negative comments to gain celebrities' attention.

Paul's wife, who was recently dragged into a Psquare feud, shared her observation about how numerous trolls would drop hateful comments on people’s posts, only to dismiss them as ‘cruise’ or lie that they just wanted the celeb’s attention when it began to hit up.

Paul Okoye’s wife advised trolls against sharing negative comments to gain attention. Credit: @ivy_zenny @officialchike

Ivy warned that not every celebrity had the same heart as singer Chike, who gave a troll one million naira.

An extract from her post read:

“I wish you codd understand how embarrassing it is to drop hate comments for fun, or recognition or money lol, not everyone has Chike’s heart o. They’re to play now because Of 1m. I kobo, you no Just save yourself the embarrassment. please of the time, you really do look stupid on here.”

See a screenshot of Ivy Ifeoma's post below:

People react to Ivy Zenny's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

fra_ncaofficial:

"They wish to be wish in her shoes is just pretence."

amaka123436:

"Nne no mind haters."

utiogunli:

"90% are women...mpegi."

henri_buchi:

"Who’s she? e be like say every day Nigerians dey create new celebrity. Who be this one again and why are people trolling her?"

inumidun_:

"Why troll her and then chose to celebrate Regina Daniel’s, it’s okay to just wish her the best knowing some people want to be in her shoes already."

foluke_odunola_ojo

"No be everybody go like you even if you are not a celeb talking of you that married a celeb. Just bl1nd ur eyes off it and deafen ur ears off them."

Paul PSquare gifts Ivy SUV push gift

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul Okoye stirred excitement among his fans after he seemingly confirmed that he and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, were expecting their first child.

Rudeboy confirmed the pregnancy reports to be accurate as he dropped a hint.

He also shared a photo of a new Range Rover SUV he bought for his wife as a ‘push gift'.

