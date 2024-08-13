Nigerian singer Davido’s wedding hit song, Ogechi’s alleged copyright issues has drawn a comment from one of the artists featured

One of the featured artists on the track, Boypee, reacted to claims that he said the video was taken down because Davido wanted to receive all the royalties

Boypee’s reaction to the report was met with mixed comments from netizens who dropped hot takes online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s viral wedding hit song, Ogechi Rmx, has reportedly encountered a roadblock due to copyright issues on YouTube.

It was gathered that the song, which is owned by Brown Joel and features Davido, Boypee, and Hyce, was removed from the video streaming platform.

Shortly after the claims went viral, an X page shared a post claiming that one of the singers, Boypee, had granted an interview where he said that the song was removed because Davido wanted to take all the royalties.

Fans react as Ogechi star Boypee breaks silence amid copyright issues. Photos: @boypee_, @oladaniel

Boypee reacts to claims

Shortly after the X page made claims about Boypee, the singer took to his X page to quickly shut it down.

The Ogechi star asked when he ever made such a statement. He then asked the poster what they stood to gain by bringing him down. He wrote:

“You and who talk that one ? To what profit eh guy? Wetin you wan use my downfall do?”

See his tweet below:

See a screenshot of the initial claim below:

Netizens react as Boypee speaks

Boypee’s reaction to the alleged copyright issues trailing the Ogechi Remix got more Nigerians interested in the matter and they dropped their hot takes online. Some of them accused Davido of trying to cheat the real owner of the song while others defended OBO.

Read their comments below:

