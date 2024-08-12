Media personality Saida Boj has reacted to the individuals who ridiculed actress Eniola Badmus' looks recently

The actress had deleted a set of her pictures after some fans said she looked tacky in them and made several harsh comments on them

Saida Boj praised Eniola for her ability to lose weight and noted that the movie star should be proud of herself and listen to naysayers

Media personality Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, has defended actress Eniola Badmus after some people lambasted her for her looks in a recent picture.

The movie star got so many negative comments on the post which made her delete it. According to Saida, Eniola should not have deleted the pictures.

Recall that the role interpreter used to be plus size and she lost weight some years ago. Saida noted that she should be proud of herself because not everyone could lose weight.

She also stated that many people who were shaming the actress wished to be in her shoes and have the same influence and money that she has.

The media personality said it was quite painful that it wasn't only men who were trolling Eniola but also women who should understand better.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Saida Boj'd video

Eniola Badmus and other netizens have reacted to the media personality's video. See their comments below:

@eniola_badmus:

"Facts only."

@lankyfundz_:

"Werey dey find attention."

@didis_beaute."

"I dunno how people have the energy to troll and hate people on this social media. People that are richer and more established than you."

@amara_shuga:

"Saida, don’t worry she will chat with you and send you 2 million."

@nwachukwuburuzol:

"Talkative radio without battery."

@toluwanimigold:

"This is bitter truth.....shame on ladies who badmouth ladies lyk themselves...una own too much."

Saida Boj reacts to men who wear nose ring

Legit.ng earlier reacted that Saida Boj had stated that she was not cool with men who wore nose rings.

According to her, she was the only one in the relationship who should be doing that and even more, and not her partner.

She also showed irritation for men who do not only wear one nose ring but two and dare to ask her out.

